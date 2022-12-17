White Christmas, one of the all-time holiday classics, is essential viewing for a lot of people this time of year. And who can blame them? Not only does the 1954 film feature classic actors and singers like Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney, but it also features that classic Irving Berlin song, “White Christmas."

Surprisingly, the song “White Christmas” wasn’t actually written for the film White Christmas. It was originally written for 1942’s Holiday Inn, which also starred Bing Crosby. While “White Christmas” is undoubtedly the best-known song in the film, it’s far from the only great number. Others include “Sisters,” sung by Rosemary Clooney and Trudy Stevens, and “Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep)," sung by Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney. The songs are accompanied by elaborate dance numbers and lavish costumes that make musicals from the “golden age” of Hollywood so iconic. While many of the songs remain timeless classics, the distasteful “I’d Rather See a Minstrel Show” is understandably often skipped by modern audiences. Luckily, the songs in White Christmas do little to move the plot forward, allowing viewers to easily bypass them if they wish.

White Christmas’s simple plot features two old army buddies, played by Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, who made it big as performers after WWII. They meet an up-and-coming act made of two sisters, played by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, and agree to spend the holiday with them in Vermont, where the sisters are scheduled to perform. There, they meet up with their old general, played by Dean Jagger. This basic plot about performers lets the talented cast show off their singing and dancing skills and lets the audience relax with a nostalgic classic.

Related:From 'Elf' to 'A Christmas Carol': The 10 Best Holiday Movie Trailers, Ranked

Is There A Trailer for White Christmas?

While not likely to be terribly impressive to audiences today, one of White Christmas’s big selling points at the time was that it was the first movie released in Vistavision- a process that the trailer assures audiences provides “brilliance, clarity, and beauty.” As an instrumental version of the song “White Christmas” plays in the background, the colorful trailer states that the film is “the greatest gift of entertainment the screen has ever given you.”

A voice-over gives a brief synopsis of the plot and then most of the trailer is dedicated to showing off the singing and dancing skills of the cast with clips from the film’s many musical numbers. The trailer refers to the film as “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas," making sure audiences won’t forget that the iconic superstar songwriter is responsible for the music and lyrics. (Berlin is also credited with the story concept.)

Where Can You Watch White Christmas on Streaming?

Anyone hoping to watch White Christmas on a streaming service is in luck. Netflix, which recently added a new, lower-priced tier, has White Christmas in their streaming library.

Watch on Netflix

Amazon also offers digital rentals of White Christmas.

Is White Christmas on Television?

Depending on what channels you have, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to catch White Christmas on TV. AMC has multiple airings of the film during the holiday season.

Is White Christmas on DVD or Blu-ray?

DVDs and Blu-rays of the movie White Christmas are readily available on Amazon, as well as on other sites that sell DVDs and Blu-rays.

Buy on Amazon

Related:10 Lesser-Known Christmas Movies That Are A Must-Watch

Is White Christmas in Theaters?

Despite the fact that White Christmas came out in 1954, you have a surprisingly good chance of being able to see it in theaters. Some theaters, particularly those that specialize in older films, show White Christmas during December. So be sure to check your local listings:

Fandango

More Festive Classics Like White Christmas

Paramount Pictures

Holiday Inn (1942)- Another Christmas classic starring Bing Crosby, 1942’s Holiday Inn features Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby as two friends in love with the same woman. The movie focuses on various holidays that they all spend together as Bing Crosby’s character tries to open up an inn in Vermont that’s only open on holidays. There are of course multiple musical numbers written by Irving Berlin, including the first appearance of the song “White Christmas." (The film White Christmas was originally envisioned as a sequel to Holiday Inn.) As with White Christmas, Holiday Inn, unfortunately, has some racially insensitive minstrel songs in it. These are often omitted from modern broadcasts.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)- Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life, a 1946 Christmas essential focusing on goodness, income inequality, and the difference that just one person can make in the world, was originally considered something of a flop. (The FBI was even concerned that it was communist propaganda.) Luckily, a lapse in the film’s copyright during the 1970s allowed television stations to play the film regularly at no cost, and television audiences soon came to love the film, elevating it to a Christmas classic. The simple story follows a suicidally depressed man played by James Stewart who comes to realize how much he matters to his community and how much worse the world would be without him.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) - This timeless film casts the Muppets in the roles of the characters in Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, A Christmas Carol. With Kermit as Bob Cratchit, Gonzo as Charles Dickens, and Michael Caine as Scrooge, viewers are taken through a surprisingly faithful adaptation of the novel, with a variety of Muppet touches. With catchy songs and a touching story, The Muppet Christmas Carol is a hit with viewers of all ages. The 1992 film is dedicated to the memory of Jim Henson and Richard Hunt, as it was the first Muppet film made after their passing.