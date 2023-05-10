We’re in the middle of a renaissance of great basketball films and television series. Between recent series like Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, documentaries like They Call Me Magic, and remakes like White Men Can’t Jump (2023), hoop fans have plenty of new content to enjoy after the NBA Playoffs come to an end. That doesn’t mean it isn’t worth rewatching some of the classics from the 90s as well, though, like the original White Men Can’t Jump. Written and directed by Ron Shelton, who at the time was hot off his success with the baseball classic Bull Durham, White Men Can’t Jump is an iconic comedy about basketball, friendship, and the danger of assumptions. Charismatic leads Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes, and Rosie Perez make this breezy tale of basketball hustlers a joy.

Snipes and Harrelson, who had previously worked together in the 1986 football Wildcats, were already good friends when they filmed White Men Can’t Jump. That rapport comes through as their characters, Sidney and Billy, joke, bicker, and trash talk through hustling street ball games, capitalizing on people’s assumptions that Harrelson will be a poor basketball player. Perez, who plays Gloria, Billy’s brilliant and exasperated girlfriend, had previously been in Do the Right Thing and was already working as a Fly Girl and choreographer on the sketch show In Living Color when White Men Can’t Jump came out. All three actors went on to even bigger career highs, with Snipes starring in the Blade films and Harrelson landing roles in franchises including Zombieland and The Hunger Games, as well as films like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and the recent Triangle of Sadness. Perez has since been in movies, including Birds of Prey and Pineapple Express. She also co-hosted a season of The View and has done voice work on projects, including The Road to El Dorado and Maya and the Three.

Is There A Trailer for White Men Can’t Jump?

The trailer opens by letting audiences know that White Men Can’t Jump is from the creator of Bull Durham, an understandable angle given Bull Durham’s critical and commercial success. “It’s not about black. It’s not about white. It’s about green,” the trailer proclaims as we are introduced to Billy (Harrelson), Sydney (Snipes), and Gloria (Perez). The basic setup of the movie is made clear when after losing to Billy at basketball, Sydney suggests they work together to hustle other streetball players who might underestimate Billy. Audiences are clued into the film’s mix of comedy, sports, and action as scenes of car chases, romance, and trash talk are shown in rapid succession. “I only have four words for you,” Sydney tells Billy, “white men can’t jump.” The trailer ends on that title drop, as the movie’s name comes on screen.

Is White Men Can’t Jump Available on Streaming?

This classic comedy is available to stream on Hulu. It is also available bundled with Disney+ and ESPN. Hulu regularly offers free month-long trials for those unsure if they will want to keep the service long-term.

Is White Men Can’t Jump Available to Buy on Blu-ray and DVD?

White Men Can’t Jump is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and VHS. The film is not currently available in 4K, but the film is available in practically every other format. You can purchase the movie on Amazon, linked down below.

More Classic Sports Films Like White Men Can’t Jump

Sports films are some of the most exhilarating stories on film. The highs and lows of sports are what draw us to them, as we hope that these athletes can lead their teams to victory. The sports genre can exist in many forms, the intense fight seen in Rocky and Creed, or the comedic side of things like White Men Can't Jump, you can find any type of story you want. We've created a small list of films you can watch if you enjoy White Men Can't Jump. These three films are available on streaming and will be a fun time if you enjoy the thrill of professional sports. Check them out below.

Bull Durham - Ron Shelton’s 1988 Bull Durham was partially inspired by his own experiences playing in the minor leagues and it consistently tops lists of the best sports films ever made. Bull Durham, much like White Men Can’t Jump, mixes sports, comedy, romance, and drama. The film stars Kevin Costner as “Crash,” a minor league baseball player for the Durham Bulls who is quickly approaching retirement, and Tim Robbins as “Nuke,” a talented but inexperienced young rookie. The tension between the two players is exacerbated by their mutual interest in Annie, played by Susan Sarandon, a local woman who always chooses one baseball player to date each season.

He Got Game - While far more serious in tone than White Men Can’t Jump, 1998’s He Got Game is another essential basketball film from a decade full of great sports films. He Got Game is written, directed, and produced by Spike Lee and stars Denzel Washington. Washington plays Jake, an imprisoned father who is offered a reduced sentence if he can persuade his talented teenage son (played by Ray Allen) to play basketball for the governor’s alma mater. Roger Ebert considered this examination of family, guilt, and the absurdity of both the prison system and the world of college basketball Lee's best film since Malcolm X. https://www.rogerebert.com/reviews/he-got-game-1998 Rosario Dawson, Mila Jovovich, and John Turturro also star.

Space Jam - This 1996 blend of animation and live-action was an instant hit with audiences of all ages. It features Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the gang recruiting basketball great Michael Jordan to help them win a high-stakes basketball game against a group of evil aliens. This wacky premise allows for plenty of hijinks and more than a few genuinely exciting moments. The film also features Bill Murray, Larry Bird, and Wayne Knight. Unlike most of the movie on this list, Space Jam is only rated PG, making it an excellent option for the whole family.

