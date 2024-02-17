The cop action/drama market is certainly saturated, making it much trickier for new series to push boundaries and break through into the hearts of the mainstream. That is why it is so impressive that Will Trent, a procedural drama based on Karin Slaughter's series of novels, took the world by storm in January 2023, earning plenty of praise from both critics and fans alike. With many likening the series to shows like Criminal Minds and Blue Bloods, much of the enormous praise was directed to the man at the center of the action-packed madness, Ramon Rodriguez. With such high acclaim landing at the feet of the actor for his portrayal of the titular Special Agent, it was simply a matter of time before the series was renewed for a second outing. Now over a year since its explosive arrival on our screens, the charming, witty action is ready to return in all its glory. With that in mind, here is a handy guide on where you can watch and stream Will Trent Season 2.

When Is 'Will Trent' Season 2 Coming Out?

Close

Season 2 of Will Trent officially premieres on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 at 8 p.m. CST.

Is 'Will Trent' Season 2 Premiering on TV?

Image via IMBD

Yes! Just like its first outing, the second season of Will Trent will exclusively air live on ABC, with episodes also available on the ABC website and the ABC app.

Is 'Will Trent' Season 2 Streaming Online?

Image via YouTube

Just in case you can't watch the premiere live on ABC, Will Trent Season 2 will be exclusively available to stream on Hulu the following day. Currently, all episodes of Will Trent Season 1 are also available on the platform.

Watch on Hulu

A subscription to Hulu starts at just $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with an ad-free version available for $17.99 per month. For new customers, there is currently a 7-day free trial of Hulu. To find out more about subscriptions and pricing, check out the link below.

Hulu Subscriptions

Can You Watch 'Will Trent' Season 2 Without Hulu?

Image via YouTube

Hulu is the only place to watch Will Trent via a subscription fee, although Season 1 of the show is currently available to purchase on Prime Video.

Purchase on Prime Video

For fans across the pond in the UK, Season 1 and the upcoming Season 2 will be available on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

Watch the 'Will Trent' Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for Will Trent Season 2 was officially released on January 9th, 2024. In just two minutes, viewers are treated to the same charming, suave style that became so synonymous with Season 1. Ready to bring back his killer eye for both criminals and women, Ramon Rodriguez's title character looks to be in fine form once again, defusing bombs and making plans for dates at the very same time. Just by the trailer alone, Season 2 looks set to be even more explosive (literally) than the first outing, with the ratings' success likely to have driven up the budget.

What's the 'Will Trent' Season 2 Schedule?

Image via IMBD

There is not yet confirmation as to how many episodes of Will Trent Season 2 there will be. However, it is safe to assume that there will be at least 13 episodes based on the first season's total, with the previous success likely to make ABC push for an even larger season the second time around. The upcoming Will Trent Season 2 schedule should look something like this:

Episode 1: "Me Llamo Will Trent" - February 20, 2024

"A car bomb ignites an investigation for Will and bomb expert Cricket, revealing more than meets the eye. As intrigue unfolds, Angie battles to return to work, Ormewood's home life complicates, and Faith develops her relationship with Luke."

Episode 2: February 27, 2024

Episode 3: March 5, 2024

Episode 4: March 12, 2024

Episode 5: March 19, 2024

Episode 6: March 26, 2024

Episode 7: April 2, 2024

Episode 8: April 9, 2024

Episode 9: April 16, 2024

Episode 10: April 23, 2024

Episode 11: April 30, 2024

Episode 12: May 7, 2024

Episode 13: May 14, 2024

More ABC Crime Dramas Like 'Will Trent' You Can Watch Right Now

Sadly, there are currently only 13 episodes of Will Trent, and, in today's day and age, that is merely an appetizer. So, to get you started on your bulky main course, here are a few recommendations from ABC's specials list.

Blue Bloods

Image via CBS/Paramount

About to enter its fourteenth season, Blue Bloods has been a staple of ABC's programming for 14 years. Starring the iconic Tom Selleck as New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, the series follows him and his tight-knit family, all involved in some way in catching crooks, as they face the evil of NYC dead in the eye and fight them for justice. Not simply a cop drama, Blue Bloods is also an intricate character piece with one eye on the dysfunctional family dynamic at its heart. Sadly, Blue Bloods will end following the upcoming Season 14. All episodes of the series are available right now on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

The Rookie

Image via ABC

Debuting back in 2018, The Rookie became an instant hit for fans of crime procedurals thanks to its biting dialogue and high-octane action sequences. Starring Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the series, unlike other procedurals, begins with a man who dreams of being in the LAPD but is not yet there. This makes for a unique dynamic that only adds to the boundless energy The Rookie translates from page to screen, with its attention to detail and brilliant ensemble making it unmissable for fans of Will Trent. All episodes of The Rookie are currently available on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Station 19

Image via ABC

Based on another of ABC's biggest hits, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 follows the highs, lows, and in-between of the lives of the many who work in the Seattle Fire Department, particularly the titular Station 19. Always daring and never far from a breathtaking set piece, Station 19 is simply exactly what fans of this genre desire. The upcoming seventh season of the series, set to premiere in March, will be the final season, but fear not as all episodes are available to watch right now on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu