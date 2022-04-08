In a world where one’s stance on controversial issues could make or mar one’s career, black cartoonist, Keef Knight (Larmone Morris) tries to keep things light and stay on the surface. However, two incidents cause him to change his views. First, Keef is racially profiled by police officers and then, a traumatized Keef begins to hear inanimate objects talking to him.

Created by Keith Knight and Marshall Todd, this comedy show follows the life of Keef as he adjusts to life after getting racially profiled while struggling to maintain his relationship and his career as a “woke” black man. Woke is inspired by the life of co-creator Keith Knight and is loosely based on some events from Keith’s life as well as his work on The K Chronicles, a comic strip Keith Knight produced in the 1990s that explored themes such as police brutality and his racial heritage.

Hulu announced that it would be producing Woke in November 2018 and the first season of the show was released on September 9, 2020. On November 17, 2020, Hulu renewed the show for a second season and now, Woke season 2 is almost here. Looking for when, where, and how you can watch Woke season 2? Here is all the information you need.

Image via Hulu

Related:'New Girl': Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris to Host Rewatch Podcast

What is Woke Season 2 About?

The official synopsis of Woke Season 2 as it reads on Hulu says,

“Season 2 is back and now, the real Woke begins. Facing a world where “woke” has become big business, can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just the dollars?”

Watch The Official Trailer For Woke Season 2

Hulu released the trailer for Woke season 2 on March 16, 2022. The trailer shows that Keef is now a popular “artivist” with 15,000 followers on the internet. Keef mentions that he does hate police brutality, but he wants to talk about other issues. Ayana points out that having a bigger platform comes with a bigger microscope. The trailer shows that Keef wants to push himself this season, and he even mentions that “Activism doesn’t have to be art," but could Keef be taking on too much? He is even advised not to get too caught up in the buzz that he forgets what is going on right in front of him. Is Keef going to crack under pressure? Will he lose track of his goals? The trailer leaves us with many questions we hope will get answered in season 2.

Woke Season 2 is going to be available for streaming on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Related:'Woke' Review: Hulu’s New Satirical Comedy Falls Short of High Hopes

Where Can You Stream Woke Season 2?

Image via Hulu

Woke season 2 is going to be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu from April 8, 2022. Here is the show's landing page, so you'll know exactly where to go when the new season debuts. If you don’t have a Hulu subscription, you can subscribe to Hulu (with ads) for $6.99 per month or Hulu (without ads) at $12.99 per month.

Where Can You Watch The First Season Of Woke?

You can stream the first season of Woke on Hulu. You can also buy or rent it on Apple iTunes or Vudu.

How Many Episodes Does Woke Season 2 Have?

Woke season 2 will have a total of 8 episodes, just like the first season. Each episode will run for about 25 minutes.

Who’s In The Cast Of Woke Season 2?

Larmone Morris is returning for the lead role of Keef Knight. You might recognize Lamone Morris from his role as Winston Bishop in the 2011 sitcom, New Girl. Also returning for the second season is Blake Anderson (Workaholics) as Gunther, T. Murph as Clovis, and Sasheer Zamata (Home Economics) as Ayana. New additions this season include Marquita Goings as Hype and Miguel Pinzon (Mystery Girls) as Tommy.

More Shows Like Woke

Image via Netflix

Looking for more tv comedies with social commentaries like Woke? Here are a few you can binge

Dear White People (2017 - 2021)

Dear White People is a comedy-drama satire based on the critically acclaimed film of the same name. The show follows a group of black students at a predominantly white Ivy League college who try to navigate racial discrimination and other issues. The show is written and directed by Justin Simien, who also wrote and directed the 2014 film it’s based on. It stars Logan Browning, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, Marque Richardson, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Brandon P. Bell.

She’s Gotta Have It (2017 - 2019)

She’s Gotta Have It is a comedy-drama show created and directed by Academy Award Winner Spike Lee, based on his 1986 film of the same name. The show tells the stories of one woman and her three lovers and the challenges she faces as a black woman. The show premiered on Netflix on November 23, 2017, with 10 episodes and was renewed for a second season, which premiered on May 24, 2019. Netflix canceled the show after just two seasons on July 17, 2019. She’s Gotta Have It stars DeWanda Wise, Anthony Ramos, Lyriq Bent, and Cleo Anthony and you can stream all 10 episodes of the show on Netflix.

Black-ish (2014 - Present)

Created by Kenya Barris, this hit sitcom follows the sociopolitical and personal issues of an upper-class black family led by Andre “Dre” Johnson (Anthony Anderson) with his wife, Rainbow "Bow" Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross) and their children, Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi), Andre Johnson Jr. (Marcus Scribner), Jack Johnson (Miles Brown), and Diane Johnson (Marsai Martin). Black-ish also stars Jeff Meacham, Jenifer Lewis, Deon Cole, and Peter Mackenzie. You can stream all seasons of Black-ish on Hulu and Disney+.

#blackAF (2020)

Kenya Barris created and starred in this 2020 Mockumentary show about a black family with “new money”, trying to fit into the modern world while juggling parenthood and relationships. #blackAF also stars Rashida Jones, Iman Benson, Genneya Walton, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers. The show also featured appearances from Tyler Perry, Ava DuVernay, Will Packer, Scooter Braun, Issa Rae, Tim Story, Lena Waithe, Jay Rock and Steven Levitan. #blackaf was cancelled after its first season, but you can stream all eight episodes of the show on Netflix.

'Woke' Season 2 Trailer Shows Lamorne Morris Struggling to Balance Art and Activism

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Uduak-Abasi Ekong (9 Articles Published) Uduak-Abasi is a resource writer for Collider. When she's not watching movies or writing about them, she's on Twitter yapping away. More From Uduak-Abasi Ekong