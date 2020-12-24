The wait for Warner Bros. Wonder Woman 1984 to premiere on HBO Max is almost over. The sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman will finally launch on the WarnerMedia streamer on Christmas Day — the same day it launches in select theaters across the United States. Wonder Woman 1984 has already debuted overseas, with Warner Bros. reporting over the weekend the movie took in $38.2 million from 31,777 screens in 32 international territories.

Ahead of Wonder Woman 1984's release, it's probably best you know when and how you can stream the movie. You don't want to miss a single second of Gal Gadot's return to the big screen as Wonder Woman, Chris Pine's Steve Trevor back from the dead, or the introduction of '80s villains Barbara Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Max Lord (Pedro Pascal). The movie will be released on HBO Max in 4K Ultra HD, ensuring the highest quality at-home viewing experience possible. Additionally, Wonder Woman 1984 will feature a credits scene that will, no doubt, keep fans talking until the new year. You don't want to miss out on all of this excitement, right? Right!

So, let's answer some of the biggest questions you might have about watching Wonder Woman 1984.

Image via Warner Bros.

When Will 'Wonder Woman 1984' Be Released?

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released here in the U.S. on Friday, December 25. The DCEU movie will be released in select theaters as well. If you choose to go to a theater that is showing Wonder Woman 1984, we would encourage you to follow your local theater's COVID-19 safety guideline to ensure you have the safest and most fun viewing experience possible.

What Time Can I Start Watching 'Wonder Woman 1984'?

Wonder Woman 1984 begins streaming on HBO Max at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on December 25.

Image via Warner Bros.

Where Can I Stream 'Wonder Woman 1984'?

Here's a refresher on the platforms that support HBO Max and allow you to download the app.

Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet devices

Android phones and tablets

Android OS devices

Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad devices

AT&T TV

Chromebooks

Google Chromecast Chromecast with Google TV and Chromecast built-in devices

PlayStation 4 & 5

Roku Streaming devices

Samsung Tizen TV’s (2016-Current)

Xbox One, Series X & Series S

Xfinity Flex & X1 devices

So, Is 'Wonder Woman 1984' Gonna Be on HBO Max for Good?

Technically speaking, no! Wonder Woman 1984 will not be a permanent fixture on HBO Max following its Christmas Day premiere. Instead, the DCEU sequel will be available for a brief 31-day window on the streaming platform. It will then move off HBO Max (it's highly likely it will get an official HBO Max release in 2021) and make room for the incoming Warner Bros. movies that get a day and date HBO Max release in 2021. Given the short window of time you can stream at home, we highly recommend you watch Wonder Woman 1984 ASAP.

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in select theaters and on HBO Max on December 25. For more, read our review of Wonder Woman 1984 and watch the opening scene from the DCEU sequel.

Share Share Tweet Email

'A Christmas Carol' Adaptations Ranked from "Bah Humbug!" to "God Bless Us Everyone!" "If I could work my will, every idiot who goes about with 'Merry Christmas' on his lips, should be boiled with his own pudding, and buried with a stake of holly through his heart!"