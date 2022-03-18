It has been six years since Ti West’s last movie, In a Valley of Violence, and nine years since he has released a horror film. But now the writer/director is back with a new A24 slasher that has horror fans and film buffs alike buzzing with excitement. X is a horror story set in 1970s Texas and follows a group of young Hollywood hopefuls looking for their big break. Unfortunately for them, their ticket to fame will put them right in the clutches of a killer couple whose interest in the filmmakers has deadly consequences.

Not much is known about the film besides the initial plot summary and what is revealed in the trailer. Jenna Ortega, one of the movie’s stars, told Entertainment Weekly that the script for X was “the most outrageous thing [she has] ever read.” One thing is for certain, this film will be full of spine-chilling moments that will have you jumping out of your seat in fright.

Wondering how and when you’ll be able to watch X? Here are all the details you need to know.

Related:Ti West's 'X': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, And Everything You Need to Know

Watch the X Trailer

When Will X Be Released?

The world premiere of X took place on March 13, 2022, at the South by Southwest film festival. The festival is held in Austin, Texas, the same state where the film is set.

Following this initial premiere, X is set to be released in theaters beginning on March 18. Some theaters also had early showings on Thursday, March 17.

Is X Available to Stream Online?

Currently, X is only set to have a theatrical release. This means for now you’ll have to head to your local movie theater to watch it. However, this doesn’t mean X will never be available to stream. Any news about a digital release will likely come at a later date after the film has been playing in theaters for a while.

Related:‘X’: Ti West Reveals He Shot a Prequel Film with Mia Goth In Tandem with the Original

What Is X About?

Image via A24

The plot of the film revolves around a group of filmmakers who arrive in Texas to film their latest project. They set up shop in a farmhouse owned by an elderly couple who live next door. However, this group isn’t there to make your traditional movie. They’re working on an adult film, and things turn deadly when their hosts find out what is actually taking place on their property.

The film’s trailer also reveals that the old woman who lives on the farm has a mysterious affliction that causes her to behave strangely, and violently, after dark. While we don’t quite know the full extent of what these young filmmakers have to face, it is clear that nothing good happens once the sun has set on this Texas homestead.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of X?

The writer and director of the film, Ti West, is no stranger to the horror genre. West’s feature-length debut was a 2005 horror film called The Roost, which he wrote, directed, and starred in. Since then, he has written and directed several horror movies including The Innkeepers and The Sacrament. West has also served as the director on various horror TV series, such as MTV’s Scream and Them on Amazon Prime.

The cast of X includes Mia Goth as Maxine, Brittany Snow as Bobby-Lynne, and Martin Henderson as Wayne. Jenna Ortega is also featured in the film as Lorraine. Ortega recently starred in Scream (2022), and she will be playing Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s Wednesday series for Netflix. Another member of the main cast is rapper Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi, whose mixtape A Kid Named Cudi is set to arrive on streaming services soon.

More Films Like X You Can Watch Now

Image via A24

If you need something to do while you wait for the release of X, check out these other scary films that are sure to frighten even a seasoned horror movie fan.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The original 1974 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a horror movie classic. A group of friends traveling through Texas are captured and tormented by a family of killers, including the chainsaw-wielding villain Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen). This film is credited with establishing several defining elements of the slasher genre, and it was even banned in some countries due to its immense violence. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is available to watch for free on Amazon through IMDb TV, and its recently released sequel, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, is streaming now on Netflix. Like X, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and subsequent films in its franchise are slasher films set in rural Texas. This staple of the horror genre is a perfect watch to get you in the mood for X.

Midsommar: If you’re looking for another A24 horror feature, Midsommar is a perfect choice. Florence Pugh stars as Dani, a college student who is left traumatized after the death of her family. In an effort to get away, Dani joins her boyfriend, Christian (Jack Reynor), on a trip to Sweden to visit a commune called the Hårga and witness their midsummer celebration. However, the festivities quickly take a dark turn, and Dani finds herself in the middle of a deadly cult ritual. This film is definitely not for the faint of heart, but it is a must-watch for any horror fan.

The Visit: M. Night Shyamalan’s The Visit is a found footage film that blends horror and comedy. The film follows two siblings, Becca (Olivia DeJonge) and Tyler (Ed Oxenbould), who are staying with their grandparents while their mother goes on a cruise. This will be their first time meeting their grandparents as their mom, Loretta (Kathryn Hahn), became estranged from her parents 15 years ago. Becca and Tyler decide to make a documentary about the experience, but their film soon turns into a way to collect evidence as their grandparents’ behavior grows increasingly strange and violent. This movie, like X, features protagonists stuck in a rural house with sinister hosts. Though The Visit has plenty of thrilling and suspenseful moments, it also utilizes comedic elements for a watch that is a bit lighter than a traditional horror film.

Every A24 Horror Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Macy Dykes (3 Articles Published) Macy is a freelance resource writer at Collider. She enjoys spending her free time binging new shows, playing The Sims, and watching way too many YouTube videos about theme parks. More From Macy Dykes