Xbox has announced that they and Twitch are coming together yet again to hold a showcase for upcoming indie games. First announced on Xbox Wire, ID@Xbox and Twitch will be holding their second Xbox Indie Showcase next week, on August 10.

Xbox said that the showcase will feature tons of independent games, which will include updates for titles like The Artful Escape, OlliOlli World, Library of Ruina, and RPG Time along with others. OlliOlli World was in the news recently, as it was listed on Take-Two Interactive's report of their upcoming games alongside titles like the highly-anticipated Borderlands spinoff game Tiny Tina's Wonderlands as well as Grand Theft Auto Online. Xbox has also promised that there will also be announcements for new games from developers and publishers like Rebellion and Chump Squad, along with others. They wrapped up the news by confirming that there would also be some news and announcements for Xbox Game Pass, as well as a few live game demos.

This will be the second time that Xbox will be partnering with Twitch to hold an Indie Game Showcase. The first one took place back on March 26, 2021. During the nearly four-hour event, games such as the recently released The Ascent and Death's Door were showcased. Along with these games, titles such as Among Us, the highly anticipated survival horror shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, and the James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe-starring 12 Minutes were also shown off at the first event.

The event will be streamed exclusively on Twitch at Twitch.tv/twitchgaming and Twitch.tv/xbox starting at 9AM PT / 12PM EST on August 10. You can watch the original Xbox Indie Showcase below:

