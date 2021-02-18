You may have heard many, many people talking about it, but you’re not alone if you’re still wondering how to watch Yellowstone. The wildly addictive Western drama series has gained immense popularity since it first debuted on the Paramount Network back in 2018, introducing viewers to the world of Kevin Costner’s patriarch attempting to maintain control of his land and family in the ranch lands of Montana, but since it doesn’t air on a traditional network some people have had trouble finding it – and where to stream it so they can catch up. Not to worry, we’ve got you.

What Is 'Yellowstone' About?

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan, the writer of films like Sicario and Hell or High Water, Yellowstone takes place in present day Montana and stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton Jr., a sixth-generation Dutton family patriarch who oversees a massive ranch and tons of land near the titular national park and Native reservations. The story is an epic, gritty family saga in the vein of The Godfather or Ozark, focusing on the different political machinations involved in keeping the Dutton family on top.

Matters are complicated by the various members of the Dutton family who populate John’s ranch. There’s John’s youngest son Kayce (Luke Grimes), a former Navy SEAL who’s married to a Native American woman with whom he has a child, adding a personal conflict to the land disputes between John Dutton and the Native Americans who live nearby on the reservation. Then there’s John’s son Jamie (Wes Bentley), an attorney and aspiring politician who helps wield John’s control in the socio-political realm of Montana. And there’s also John’s daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly), a financier with a substance abuse problem.

How Many Seasons Are There?

There are currently three seasons of Yellowstone, and Paramount Network has already renewed the show for a Season 4. All nine episodes of Season 1 were written and directed by show creator Taylor Sheridan, who also wrote all 10 episodes of Season 3.

Is 'Yellowstone' Streaming?

Yes, all three seasons of Yellowstone are currently available to stream on Peacock if you have Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. If you have the free version of Peacock, you can only watch the 90-minute first episode of the series.

You can also watch all three seasons Yellowstone on the Paramount Network website if you have a cable subscription that includes the Paramount Network. Or you can watch all three seasons of the show with DirectTV, but you have to pay $2.99 for each episode.

Where Does 'Yellowstone' Air?

If you have a cable subscription that includes Paramount Network, you can watch Yellowstone on that channel or On Demand through your cable provider.

Season 1 aired from June to August 2018, Season 2 aired from June to August 2019, and Season 3 aired from June to August 2020.

When Does 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Premiere?

Paramount Network has not yet announced a premiere date for Yellowstone Season 4, but filming began in August 2020. If Season 4 sticks to the schedule of the previous seasons, it will likely start airing on Paramount Network in August 2021.

Paramount Network has also ordered a prequel series, Y: 1883, which will tell the origin story of the Dutton family. Taylor Sheridan is also creating that show.

