When it comes to Christmas traditions, nothing brings families together quite like Yule Log. Put it on your television screens as you listen to the soothing sounds of a crackling fire and the beautiful Christmas songs. But where can you watch? It's time to help guide you to find the perfect Yule Log for you and yours.

Whether or not you have your own fireplace, Yule Logs help set the mood with a warm and cozy feeling in your home during the holidays. The virtual Yule Logs are an annual tradition that can be found on various streaming services and television stations. With a few options to choose from, we're here to help you find the Festive Fireside that will be perfect this Christmas!

What Is Yule Log?

The virtual Yule Log is a Christmas tradition that features a photo or video of a burning fireplace that may play holiday tunes as the sounds of a crackling fire can be heard. Over the years, many streamers and networks have created specifically themed versions. No matter your preference, there is a Yule Log out there for you!

Where Can I Watch the Original Yule Log?

In the 1960s, one of the first Yule Logs to appear on television was on New York City's WPIX. With various local affiliates, the WPIX Yule Log is available to watch on your local stations throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. If you do not have a cable subscription, Yule Log can be streamed with a streaming service including YouTube TV. For a limited time, YouTube TV can be enjoyed for $59.99 a month for you first three months, then $82.99 thereafter.

What Yule Logs Are On Netflix?

Netflix is home to an assortment of Yule Logs. One of the most realistic options is Fireplace 4K. But this year, Netflix launched three themed yule logs inspired by three Netflix series. The hour-long Yule Log IPs include Bridgerton, Squid Game, and Spellbound. The Bridgerton Fireplace is set in the Bridgerton living room, which features music from the series. The Squid Game version, which is launching ahead of Season 2, is set in the Front Man's office. While the Spellbound Fireplace is not a fireplace, it is a campfire in a magical wilderness in the fantastical kingdom of Lumbria. Currently, Netflix offers three streaming options. First is the Standard with ads for $6.99. Second is Standard with no ads for $15.49. Finally, is Premium with no ads for $22.99.

What Yule Logs Are On Prime Video?

Prime Video is home to an assortment of Yule Logs that suit your Festive Fireside desires. One of which is the Classic Yule Log. This Yule Log features a classic fireplace with a chain curtain and traditional fireplace tools. The video is two hours long, bringing you the classic aura of a traditional Yule Log. Prime Video is currently available for subscription. The full Amazon Prime experience will run $14.99 a month. Prime Video solo is available for $8.99. Prime Video features an assortment of channel add-ons for your pleasure.

What Yule Logs Are On PlutoTV?

When it comes to Yule Logs on PlutoTV, one of their many free channels includes Festive Fireplace and Crackling Fireplace. The channel runs on an hour-long loop that features a stone fireplace. Signing up for PlutoTV is free! All you need to do is create an account to access PlutoTV's 75+ channels.

What Yule Logs Are On Tubi?

Tubi is your home to an assortment of Yule Logs that feature Christmas music. Many of them include Christmas Fireplace, Christmas Moods, and the titular Yule Log. Rather than a stationary photo, Christmas Fireplace will give viewers a close-up to the crackling fire itself in a beautiful fireplace with stockings hung. Tubi is free! No subscription is needed. Just sign up and you're all set.

What Yule Logs Are On Disney+?

Even kids need their own special Yule Log! Over on Disney+, the kiddos can sit, watch, and listen to Arrendale Castle Yule Log. Inspired by the hit Disney animated film Frozen, viewers are thrust into Anna and Elsa's castle, where the mantle is decorated for the holidays. Pay close attention as you never know who may pop up, like Olaf as he chases leaves through the air! Disney+ is available in an assortment of bundles. The basic bundle with Disney+ and Hulu starts at $10.99 a month, while the Disney+. Hulu, and MAX bundle begins at $16.99 a month.

What Yule Logs Are On Max?

Max is home to an assortment of IP Yule Logs from some of your favorite movies and series. Some of the Yule Logs include the Adult Swim Log, Calcifer Yule Log, and the World of Westeros Dragon Egg Yule Log. This year, Max is debuting the Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin' Out, which will feature the characters featured in the original. Viewers of the original know that the special holiday fireplace video ultimately turned into a horror film. Calcifer Yule Log features Studio Ghibli's resident fire demon, who warms up the season with a special ambient Yule Log. World of Westeros Dragon Egg Yule Log is a cozy Game of Thrones set video that features an infamous dragon egg over a crackling fire. There are an assortment of options should you want to add Max to your subscription list. Max is available a la carte starting at $9.99. Additional bundles, that feature Disney+ and Hulu are available as well.

What Yule Logs Are On Shudder?

For all you horror fans, Shudder unites spooky season with Christmas with A Very Ghoul Log Christmas. This Yule Log is essentially your Halloween version of the classic video. Featuring a candlelit Jack O'Lantern, Shudder is eager to wish all their members a very spooky Christmas and a scary New Year! After a 7-day free trial, Shudder is available for $5.99 a month. Shudder is also available as part of the AMC+ bundle

What Yule Logs Are On Peacock?

This year, Peacock plays host to their own special Yule Logs, one scary, one live-action. Peacock's Yule Logs include Chucky Yule Log and Dr. Seuss Grinch Yule Log. Starring everyone's favorite killer doll, Chucky Yule Log is a festive yet frightening Yule Log with the titular character enjoying hot chocolate and festive music by the fire. In Dr. Seusss Grinch Yule Log, viewers can watch a 30-minute live-action Yule Log with a story starring The Grinch. The Grinch will slither and slunk about as he steals Christmas before your eyes. Peacock has a few subscription plans available. Premium, with ads, is available for $7.99 a month. Premium Plus, with no ads, is available for $13.99 a month.

