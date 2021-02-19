If you’re wondering if you’ll be able to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League if you don’t live in the United States, we’ve got some good news for you. WarnerMedia announced today that the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be made available to watch internationally day and date with the U.S. on March 18th, meaning those around the world will absolutely get the chance to watch Snyder’s four-hour epic – and they don’t even have to wait.

This has been a huge concern ever since it was first announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would debut on HBO Max, since the streaming service is only available in the United States as of right now. International launches for HBO Max are set to begin in June 2021 in Latin America and parts of the Caribbean, and it will expand to parts of Europe by the end of 2021, but that’s a long ways away from the March 18th release date of The Snyder Cut.

RELATED: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Will Be Rated R — Here's Why

WarnerMedia announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be made available worldwide in all markets except China, France, and Japan (where release dates are TBD) on March 18th. The film will be available to watch via one of the following options: PVOD, PEST, EST, SVOD, TVOD, HBO linear, and on HBO GO (in HBO Europe and HBO Asia territories), or via a local TV provider.

Image via HBO Max

The studio says more specific details on how to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League internationally will be forthcoming, but this initial burst of news – that it will be available to watch the same day it hits HBO Max in the U.S. – is certainly good news for those around the globe who are curious to see what Snyder’s full vision for Justice League is all about.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League brings Snyder’s original vision for Justice League to the screen in a four-hour epic. Snyder only shot one new scene for the film, but through some extensive visual effects work was able to add Darkseid as a villain and create some new CG-generated sequences, in addition to all the scenes that were left on the cutting room floor when Snyder left the project.

KEEP READING: Exclusive: Harry Lennix Confirms He's Martian Manhunter in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Nomadland’ Review: A Gorgeous Elegy for Life After the American Dream Chloé Zhao’s incredible film finds beauty and humanity in the ruins of the Great Recession.