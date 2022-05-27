What comes to your mind when you think of NFTs? Pictures of bored apes? Memes? Or perhaps Avatars? What if we told you there was an entire movie that was released as an NFT? Zero Contact is the first NFT (non-fungible token) feature film released via CurrencyWorks Inc.’s platform, Vuele. This is the first film from a major Hollywood studio to exist on the blockchain.

Zero Contact is set in a world we lived through in 2020, a reality where everyone is living in isolation. It tells the story of a genius billionaire, Finley Hart (Anthony Hopkins) who’s behind a global data-mining program. Hart communicates with his workers via Zoom. Following his death, he leaves behind some video messages for his son and a couple of other people. He explains that his death was not an accident, but was part of a globe-killing disaster that could wipe off humanity and urges them to stop the disaster. Finley uses an AI to involve the team in a reactivation initiative, which includes time travel. With danger lurking around the group and mysterious entities trying to harm them, the group must keep themselves safe while trying to save the world.

Zero Contact was written by Cam Cannon and directed by Rick Dugdale. Dugdale is also credited as executive producer alongside Peter Toumasis and Cam Cannon. The film stars Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Chris Brochu (The Vampire Diaries), Veronica Ferres (Love, Weddings & Other Disasters), Aleks Paunovic (Cold Pursuit), and Lilly Krug (Heart of Champions). Zero Contact was filmed in 17 different countries entirely virtually via Zoom during the 2020 global lockdown. In January 2022, it was announced that two sequels will be filmed back-to-back with Hopkins reprising his role from the first movie. The sequels are set to be titled Zero Contact: The Reset and Zero Contact: Pole to Pole.

Looking for how to watch this one-of-a-kind thriller? Here’s how, where, and when you can watch Zero Contact.

In May 2022, following Lionsgate’s purchase of the distribution rights, the studio released a new poster and trailer alongside the movie’s official release date. The trailer reveals that the film will use a found footage style. This involves the story being told through laptop video calls and phone cameras.

The trailer introduces us to Finley Hart, who has just passed on but has a message for five people based all over the world. The group realizes that the world is in danger and they must work together to shut down a secret invention that could either solve the world’s problems or lead to a global wipeout. While they’re figuring things out from the comfort of their homes, they are threatened by unknown figures at their homes who seem to mean them harm. The trailer shows us a world of tech, high stakes, and time travel that the movie has to offer.

Zero Contact will be released in select theaters, on Digital, and On-Demand on May 27, 2022.

Zero Contact will be available to rent or buy on-demand via Amazon, Google Play, Youtube, and iTunes. It is currently unknown if Zero Contact will be available to stream or what streaming service it will come to but Lionsgate has inked a deal with Peacock to stream their films on the service starting in 2024 so it's possible that the film might end up there eventually.

The official synopsis for Zero Contact reads as follows:

“Starring Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins ('The Silence of the Lambs'), this high-tech thriller chillingly reimagines our isolated, virtual world. Hopkins plays Finley Hart, the eccentric genius behind a global data-mining program. Upon his death, five remote agents — including Finley’s son — are contacted by a mysterious A.I. entity to reactivate the initiative, which may enable time travel. As sinister events occur at each of the agents’ homes, they must decide whether entering their passwords will save the world...or destroy it.”

Here are some movies you can watch to familiarize yourself with the found-footage filmmaking style before you check out Zero Contact.

Cloverfield (2008): Written by Drew Goddard, directed by Matt Reeves, and produced by J. J. Abrams, Cloverfield is a found footage monster film that follows a group of friends fleeing for their lives after a giant monster attacks New York City. Like Zero Contact, it seems the end of the world as we know it is near and it’s up to these six to save the day (or at least, bear witness). Cloverfield stars Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel, Odette Yustman, Lizzy Caplan, T.J. Miller, and Jessica Lucas. The film was the first installment of the Cloverfield franchise and followed by 2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane and 2018’s The Cloverfield Paradox. You can stream Cloverfield on Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Hulu Plus.

Chronicle (2012): Directed by Josh Trank and written by Max Landis, based on a story from both Trank and Landis, Chronicle follows three high school students who gain superpowers after discovering an unknown object and start using their powers for fun till things spin out of control and they’re led to a dark side. Like Zero Contact, Chronicle uses the found footage method to depict sci-fi. The film stars Dane DeHaan, Michael B. Jordan, Alex Russell, Michael Kelly, and Ashley Hinshaw. Chronicle is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Project Almanac (2015): Project Almanac is a found footage science fiction film. It was written by Jason Harry Pagan and Andrew Deutschman and directed by Dean Israelite in his directorial debut. The film follows a group of high school students who discover how to build a time machine and decide to construct one but things soon get out of hand. Like Zero Contact, Project Almanac explores the use of a time machine in a found-footage style. Project Almanac stars Jonny Weston, Sam Lerner, Virginia Gardner, Allen Evangelista, Sofia Black-D'Elia, and Amy Landecker. You can stream Project Almanac on Netflix.

