John Wilson lives in a strange, absurd, and just a little bit sad world. Sure, it’s the same world we live in, but, through Wilson’s camera, it sometimes feels like a whole other universe. Obsessed with recording his life and the things he sees, Wilson turned his enormous stack of footage into a docuseries that might just be one of the most creative television projects of the past few years. Released in October 2020 by HBO, How To With John Wilson offers viewers a series of tutorials on things like covering your furniture and making risotto. But, under Wilson’s microscope, such simple topics evolve into deep explorations of grief, fear, and loneliness. It may sound heavy, but the show’s peculiar sense of humor, in the same vein of comedian Nathan Fielder’s (who acts as the series’ executive producer), helps keep the balance, creating a pleasant, heartwarming show that only sometimes makes you cry. Renewed for a second season, this perfect, one of a kind formula is coming back to TV on November 26th.

Wilson doesn’t teach us much in his tutorials. Or maybe he teaches us a lot more than any other “how to” guide. It really depends on how you look at it. Either way, his show presents us with a unique look at the world around us, so attentive and so beautifully curated that it’s hard to come out of an episode as the same person you were before it. Picking the very best episodes of How To with John Wilson isn’t an easy task, but here’s a list of all the episodes the show’s first season, ranked from the not so good to the true masterpieces.

6. Episode 5: "How To Split the Check"

The penultimate episode of the season has the ordeal of splitting a check with your friends as its starting point. From shots of people looking at a restaurant bill with resignation or searching endlessly for their wallets, Wilson’s camera changes focus to matters like wealth inequality and tax evasion. Proving that he’s definitely not a sports fan, Wilson turns to a group of referees to find out what a fair dinner/society would look like. However, at referees’ association’s meeting, he’s shocked to discover various instances of favoritism, swindling, and good, old petty theft, not to mention general disorganization.

Despite ending with a well-meaning message on the social roots of stealing, “How To Split the Check” feels a bit lukewarm, especially when compared with the show’s other episodes. Wilson is, as always, a master of camerawork. Unfortunately, the script lacks insightful and spirituous remarks to go along with the images. This doesn't mean “How To Split the Check” is bad. It’s still a pretty good piece of television, but the episode sure is the weakest of the entire first season.

5. Episode 4: “How To Cover Your Furniture”

John Wilson has a problem: his cat, Baby, is slowly destroying every single piece of furniture he owns. In order to solve this issue, he goes out looking for people that cover their furniture with plastic in order to preserve them. But this, of course, is only the beginning. “How To Cover Your Furniture” offers viewers insight on why we try so hard to protect inanimate objects as well as on how we use such objects to protect ourselves. It’s a discussion that touches on issues ranging from circumcision in young boys to hostile architecture.

But though this variety of topics sure is interesting, “How To Cover Your Furniture” is the most all over the place of the show’s episodes so far. Every single scene presents viewers with a refreshing and funny, albeit melancholic, way of looking at the world. However, these moments sometimes fail to form a cohesive whole, and we can see the effort Wilson had to make to fit every single image and story into a single episode. Also, there might be slightly more foreskin tugging than most people feel comfortable with.

4. Episode 3: “How To Improve Your Memory”

“For the rest of the week, it was hard to tell who was a human and who was an actor. And I kept getting in trouble walking around because I was from the wrong era.” This is what John Wilson has to say about his experience living in the same neighborhood as the remake of West Side Story was being shot, and, strangely, it’s a good way to sum up the entire episode. “How To Improve Your Memory” goes into the many techniques human beings come up with to keep the past intact in their minds. Unfortunately, time and the human brain don’t always cooperate with us, and the way we perceive our surroundings can be altered in many ways without us even noticing.

Alas, some humans deal with these memory shifts better than others: after a trip to the supermarket, Wilson receives a free lesson on the Mandela Effect (remember the Berenstain Bears kerfuffle?), and off he goes to Idaho for a convention on the subject. The problem is most people at the convention don’t think of the Mandela Effect as a memory issue, but as a larger conspiracy theory. This is where “How To Improve Your Memory” loses a little bit of its charm: though the convention is a great addition to the episode’s story, watching conspiracy nuts talking about how they think the world works gets boring after a while. Thankfully, the final scene in which John Wilson himself goes on a mission to fix reality to the sound of Meat Loaf’s “Objects in the Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are” is there to give the episode its groove back.

3. Episode 1: “How To Make Small Talk”

“How To Make Small Talk” is a perfect introduction to the show. Wilson’s narration and interview style, full of hesitancy and awkwardness, fits like a glove in this brief documentary on the social significance of knowing how to keep people engaged in polite, inconsequential conversation. It’s important, Wilson notes, to keep things light, avoiding controversies and personal topics. You can talk about the weather, of course, just be sure not to mention climate change.

However, the rules of small talk aren’t always observed: for every Apple Store employee quick to turn down your questions about vaccinating children there’s a travel agent anxious to share details of her failed marriage. Besides, there’s no consensus about what constitutes a sensitive topic. A question about the future of mankind might prove to be heavy for a philosophy professor, but not so much for a wrestling fan thinking about Mankind’s last fight.

Wilson’s examination of small talk takes him to many different places, including Cancún during the shooting of MTV’s Spring Break, a place and time in which all social norms are thrown out the window. It’s there, however, that Wilson finally masters the craft of small talk, but only by realising that keeping things light might not be possible all of the time. In the end, what begins as a tutorial to meaningless conversation turns into a beautiful investigation of grief and solitude.

2. Episode 2: “How To Put Up Scaffolding”

The second episode of How To With John Wilson could easily be titled “How To Put Up With Scaffolding”. Starting with a look at New York City’s omnipresent scaffolding, Wilson embarks in an investigation that presents viewers with historical information, anxiety fodder, and some of the funniest comedy of 2020.

Everything begins with the death of a teenager named Grace Gold in 1979, who was hit by a piece of masonry, prompting a change in New York’s building safety and maintenance laws. As Wilson tells us, the new regulations paved the way to a scaffolding industry that has overtaken New York City, whose views are now constantly obstructed by these metal and wood structures.

However, like most of the time, Wilson’s interest lies not in the scaffolding itself and how it is put up - though he does reserve a few minutes for the men and women working in the industry - but in how people interact with it. Wilson interviews a series of city dwellers whose lives are made worse by the existence of scaffolding as well as many others that have simply learned to stop worrying and love the scaffold. There’s a little bit for everyone, including a story about a scaffold-heavy sexual encounter. The episode also delves into scaffolding representation in movies, and, much like “How To Cover Your Furniture”, reflects upon the fact that some things that are meant to protect us might actually do more harm than good.

1. Episode 6: “How To Cook the Perfect Risotto”

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a traumatic event all over the world, something so terrifying and so recent that many still don’t have the tools needed to talk about everything they lost over the past couple of years. Attempts to portray the pandemic in movies and TV shows have been met with mixed reactions from critics and audience members alike. After all, life during the pandemic has been at the same time monotonous and overwhelming, and experiences just as similar as they are unique. But even if there’s no way to tell a story about COVID-19 that resonates with everyone, the final episode of Season 1 of How To With John Wilson captures with the closest there is to perfection the fear, the loneliness, and the confusion of those first days of the pandemic, when no one really knew how the coronavirus was spread and toilet paper became a rare commodity.

Wilson’s landlord, whom we first meet in “How To Cover Your Furniture”, plays a central role in this episode. An extremely sweet old lady that insists on doing Wilson’s laundry and on being called Mama, she’s the one he wants to surprise with the titular risotto. However, he gets so caught on getting everything right, including the most peripheric of elements, that life catches up with him. Before he knows it, he can’t even eat in the same room as his landlord anymore. As usual, “How To Cook the Perfect Risotto” might offer some guidance to those interested in Italian cuisine - I didn’t know I had to use arborio rice - but it’s main lesson lies elsewhere: do not get hung up on tutorials and don’t go looking for perfection, otherwise, you might lose sight of what’s really important.

