If you feel like you need more how-to guides from a self-described "anxious New Yorker" in your life, then you're in luck. How to With John Wilson, the critically acclaimed comical HBO documentary, will soon be returning for a second season, set to air this November, that will consist of six new episodes.

The basic premise revolves around documentary filmmaker John Wilson trying to tackle different, run-of-the-mill tasks and challenges in order to help people live better lives — but sometimes, however, things don't exactly go according to plan.

The first season tackled such challenging subjects as "how to make small talk"; "how to improve your memory"; and "how to cook the perfect risotto", among other things. Sure, these concepts sound simple enough, but you'd be surprised how difficult things can get once you scratch beneath the surface. For example: who knew that learning how to catch a child predator could be such an integral part of learning how to make small talk? Well, if you'd bothered to watch Episode 1, you would already know. And if you haven't, you'll have plenty of time to catch up before Season 2 starts.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: ‘The Other Two’ Season 2 Trailer Has Molly Shannon as the New Star of the Family

How to With John Wilson has received many accolades from the mainstream press. It was named "the best half-hour comedy in 2020" by the New York Times and also "the year's best television show" by Vanity Fair. Nathan Fielder (of Nathan For You fame) serves as executive producer, as well as Wilson, Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking.

Season 2 of How to With John Wilson premieres Friday, November 26 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max. Check out the show's trailer below:

KEEP READING: The 55 Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

‘True Story': First Images Reveal Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hart's Powerful Netflix TV Drama Snipes and Hart co-star in the limited series based on Hart's life.

Read Next