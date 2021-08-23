After an exceptional critical reception for Season 1, HBO has announced How To with John Wilson is coming back for a second season in November. The comedy docuseries caught viewers by surprise by starting each episode off with a simple theme like “How to Cook the Perfect Risotto," which then evolved with unpredictable diversions. The series is written, directed, and narrated by John Wilson himself.

After announcing Season 2 back in December, HBO now revealed that the new episodes from the critically acclaimed comedy series are set to premiere this November. This means that, at least for one more year, we get to see Wilson walking the streets of New York with his hand-held camera striking up conversations with strangers and getting the gist of New York on film.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 Release Date: Larry David's HBO Series Returns Sooner Than You Think

In December, Wilson talked to Rolling Stone about the surprise success of his one-man show and jokingly mentioned how it hasn’t changed his life at all.

“I’m really shocked. I did not think that it would resonate with this many people. It’s a very strange feeling and really overwhelming. But it’s all in my phone, and my physical reality hasn’t changed at all. I go outside and people still don’t want to talk to me, which is fine.”

How To with John Wilson is produced by Nathan Fielder, the Canadian comedian behind Comedy Central’s parody documentary series Nathan For You. His attention was drawn to Wilson’s work after the latter posted short, how-to videos online that featured funny situations and narration.

How To With John Wilson returns in November on HBO. If you still can’t quite figure out what this series is about, Wilson himself put together a trailer for Season 1, which you can watch below.

Here's the official synopsis for How To with John Wilson:

John Wilson, documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker,” made his HBO debut as writer, director, cameraman, executive producer and narrator of the critically acclaimed, six-episode docu-comedy series. In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. The awkward contradictions of modern life are eased by Wilson’s candid, unpolished commentary, with season one’s episodes offering up his distinct take on a range of deceivingly simple topics. Building upon Wilson’s previously released “how to” short films, the episodes take wildly unexpected turns, but are grounded in John’s refreshing honesty.

KEEP READING: 'Succession' Season 3 Gets Release Date, Promising More Family Feuds

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch Kevin Feige Evade All Our MCU and ‘Star Wars’ Questions Skillfully “I forgot to bring the schedule.”

Read Next