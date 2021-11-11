Season 2 of How To With John Wilson is almost here and to celebrate, HBO has released both a brand new trailer and the titles and synopsis of all six of Season 2's episodes to help get you excited for the series’ return. The series’ first season premiered on October 23, 2020, to both critical and fan acclaim and will now return with a second season beginning on November 26!

How To With John Wilson follows John Wilson, a documentary filmmaker, and a self-described "anxious New Yorker," as he films people and events in the city of New York, all while trying to give the viewers everyday advice on simple topics. The series is framed in a “How to” or tutorial format and the first season saw Wilson helping the audience with such things as making small talk and improving memory. Often times the episodes take unexpected turns away from the initial topic but remain grounded in Wilson’s refreshingly honest narration.

This new trailer features the signature narration of Wilson as he discusses how crazy the events of the last year have been, all while showing clips of the crazy people and things he has filmed on the streets of New York City.

Season 2 of How To With John Wilson is executive produced by Wilson, Nathan Fielder (Nathan For You), Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking.

Check out the trailer and official synopses for all six episodes below and watch Season 2 of How To With John Wilson on HBO and HBO Max starting on November 26:

“How To Invest in Real Estate”

Airs November 26 (10:00 PM ET/PT)

After renting the same apartment for years, John contemplates an unexpected opportunity to become a homeowner.

Written by Wilson, Koman, Alice Gregory, Susan Orlean, and Conner O’Malley; Directed by Wilson

“How To Appreciate Wine”

Airs December 3 (10:00 PM ET/PT)

When confronted by the overwhelming and mysterious world of wine, John attempts to master his senses and make informed choices.

Written by Wilson, Koman, Orlean, and O’Malley; Directed by Wilson

“How To Find a Spot”

Airs December 10 (10:00 PM ET/PT)

John reflects on the competitive and complex process of parking in NYC, where the possibilities opened by having a car comes with a catch.

Written by Wilson, Koman, Gregory, Orlean, and O’Malley; Directed by Wilson

“How To Throw Out Your Batteries”

Airs December 17 (10:00 PM ET/PT)

Seeking a solution to the universal conundrum of battery disposal, John ponders the value of things we hold onto – and what we throw away.

Written by Wilson, Koman, Gregory, Orlean, and O’Malley; Directed by Wilson

“How To Remember Your Dreams”

Airs December 24 (10:00 -10:30 PM ET/PT)

After years of rooting his life in non-fiction, John drifts from the world of rational thought in hopes of finally remembering his dreams.

Written by Wilson, Koman, Orlean, and O’Malley; Directed by Wilson.

“How To Be Spontaneous”

Airs December 31 (10:00 PM ET/PT)

Though determined to let fate be his guide, John’s attempt at spontaneity doesn’t go as planned.

Written by Wilson, Koman, Gregory, Orlean, and O’Malley; Directed by Wilson

