There’s more to learn alongside comedian and forever student John Wilson. Today, HBO announced their plan to move forward with a third season of How to With John Wilson. Pairing the host’s witty humor with unveiling the hardships of seemingly mundane tasks and everyday events, the documentarian takes viewers on his journey of self-discovery. From behind the camera, Wilson focuses solely on those who he is interviewing to answer some of “life’s biggest questions.”

Along his two season journey, viewers have followed Wilson as he’s covered a variety of topics including “How To Find A Spot,” which uncovered tips and tricks to finding a parking spot in New York City, and “How To Split The Check,” which explained how to best separate your part of the meal’s bill from others in your party. Sticking mostly to the filmmaker’s home base of New York, Wilson taps into the local knowledge of fellow citizens of the best and most bizarre city in the world. He also ventures out to other locations in his pursuit of education.

First hitting the platform in 2020, Wilson’s dry comedic edge and eye for attracting some of the strangest sights and people the Big Apple has to offer made How to With John Wilson a hit. Soon picked up for a second season, which aired at the tail end of 2021, the easy-going demeanor and eager personality of the documentarian brought in positive reviews from the critics.

Because of the show’s following, it’s a no-brainer for the network to bring the series back for a third season. In a statement paired with the renewal announcement, Vice President of HBO Programming Amy Gravitt spoke to the “humanity” Wilson brings to his creation along with his “utterly hilarious and poignant lens.”

Prior to his career behind the camera, Wilson worked as a private investigator, to which he credits his love of focusing on everyday people for his projects. He also worked with legendary musician David Byrne to make an original film with the singer-songwriter, as well as helmed a documentary for Vimeo based around the Sundance Film Festival. Through these pieces, Wilson met Nathan Fielder who would go on to work as an executive producer with Wilson on his HBO series. Joining Fielder and Wilson as executive producers on How to With John Wilson are Michael Koman and Clark Reinking.

The first two seasons of How to With John Wilson are streaming on HBO Max now.

