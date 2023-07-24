There will never be another show quite like How to With John Wilson, the brilliant series that utilizes slice-of-life documentary footage in a way that makes this one of the most deeply hilarious, and shatteringly beautiful shows on television. The only thing anyone can expect from John Wilson’s series is that it will always go in unexpected directions. For example, the Season 1 finale, “How to Cook the Perfect Risotto,” became one of the best television episodes about COVID-19, while an episode that starts with exploring dreams can introduce us to a group of Avatar fans that becomes surprisingly emotional. Wilson has allowed us into his fascinating way of looking at New York City and the world in general, and in doing so, Wilson has created one of the most profound and idiosyncratic experiences to ever come to television. With this third and final season, How to With John Wilson gets more introspective, more bonkers, and more ingenious, cementing itself as one of the truly great comedies—and TV shows— of the 2020s.

'How to With John Wilson' Gets Bigger and Yet Remains Personal

In this final season, How to With John Wilson feels more expansive and personal than the show ever has been before. After the second season gave us a closer look at Wilson’s life, Season Three goes even further, and while it never feels like Wilson wants to let us in entirely, little pieces of information dropped here and there certainly can feel like massive revelations. And even though NYC still remains the base for Wilson’s operations, in this season he investigates the United States in a much grander way than he ever has before. The first episode of this season, “How to Find a Public Restroom,” begins with Wilson looking at the strange, terrifying world of New York City public restrooms, including self-cleaning ones and even a waste facility, but soon, Wilson finds himself in bathrooms all over the place, going on journeys just to use an open toilet, and even going deep underground. As with other seasons, the title is merely a suggestion for whatever crazy whims Wilson might go on, yet it always comes to an incredibly satisfying conclusion.

Part of the joy of How to is the way Wilson shifts and expands his original concept into directions no one could ever expect. What might begin as a seemingly cut-and-dry idea can become about our very existence on this planet, or the way we view ourselves, and Wilson’s ability to make these transitions seamlessly even further highlights his brilliance. Just the footage itself that Wilson captures is remarkable, and it never ceases to be amusing how we might not be sure of why we’re being shown something until Wilson’s dry commentary makes it clear how the images we’re seeing are part of his overall idea. It’s not just overarching episodes that are full of astonishing moments, as several times this season there are conversations that begin innocuously, only to end with some of the most shocking and wild revelations that could’ve never been predicted. Wilson’s ability to find these moments and these people and capture these events is staggering and always entertaining.

The Final Season Goes in Even More Unexpected Directions

This last season encapsulates everything that made this such an excellent show, as the first half of the season feels more in line with the more absurd, unhinged directions this show would go to, while the second half finds more of the personal touches that made Season 2 so great. Again, it’s hard to break down what makes these episodes that makes them truly so special, as part of the beauty of How to is not knowing where the show is heading, but the final three episodes are certainly amongst the best this show has produced. In the last half of Season 3, Wilson discusses his childhood and finds a community just as absorbing as the Avatar community from Season 2; the illusions and falseness that sometimes come with making a show like this (don’t worry, these moments of “illusions” have barely happened over the course of this show); and even explores life and death in a way that often can feel profound. Whether you come to How to With John Wilson for the unusual, hysterical moments that come out of nowhere, or the moments that make you contemplate life and what our experiences mean in the vastness of the world, this final season has pretty much everything you could want.

While previous seasons have been primarily written by Wilson, Michael Koman, and Alice Gregory, with Season 2 even bringing in such unexpected additions as Susan Orlean and Conner O’Malley to the writing staff, Season 3 is almost entirely written by just Wilson and Koman (with the exception of the fourth episode, which is also written by Allie Viti). This narrowing in on the writing staff makes this feel like we’re simply along for whatever ride Wilson wants to take us on, and while there might be deeper dives into larger topics as that second season often did, this primarily feels like Wilson bringing us on an adventure and finding out what we can along the way. Whether Wilson is showing us his awkwardness on the Emmys red carpet or going on a road trip across the country, Wilson has become more open, and How to ends up feeling like a friend expounding on his own experiences that we’ve shared with him.

How to With John Wilson concludes better than ever, a satisfying and perfect ending to Wilson’s movies. Season 3 finds Wilson honing his craft and managing to find even more remarkable truths and inventive ways to bring these concepts to reality than ever before. As the final credits roll on Wilson’s superb series, How to proves that it’s truly something special, a peculiar, unique, and always astounding experience unlike any other. Wilson showed us the beauty in the strange, and even when the world can seem like a fairly deranged and chaotic place, there are magnificent lessons to be learned even in the mundane. And how many shows can say the same?

Rating: A

How to With John Wilson Season 3 premieres on July 28 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes premiere on Fridays.