Today’s the day, folks! It’s been over a year since the last Marvel movie was unveiled for audiences, and while a new film isn’t being released today, a new MCU story is. WandaVision marks the first foray into television for Marvel Studios – the studio responsible for crafting all the MCU Marvel movies – and it’s as ambitious as it is delightful.

The story is set sometime after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they live a perfectly happy married life in a suburban neighborhood. But it becomes clear that all is not what it seems.

Each episode of WandaVision pays homage to a specific era of television sitcoms – the first episode evokes The Dick Van Dyke show and is set in the 1950s, the second episode conjures Bewitched from the 1960s, and the third episode tackles the 1970s. We know it goes as far as “mockumentary” sitcoms like The Office and Modern Family, but through it all Wanda and Vision are trying to figure out what’s really going on – as is the audience.

As you can see in this newly released behind-the-scenes featurette, the first few episodes of WandaVision were actually filmed in front of a live studio audience. You get a peek behind the curtain of how director Matt Shakman, writer and showrunner Jac Schaffer, and executive producer Kevin Feige brought this bygone era of television back to life, and it’s pretty darn stunning.

But don’t take my word for it. Check out the featurette below and read Liz’s spoiler-free review. The first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Image via Marvel

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive: Sam Esmail on What to Expect from the New ‘Battlestar Galactica’, Including an Experimental Release Strategy The 'Mr. Robot' creator is executive producing the new take on the franchise for Peacock.