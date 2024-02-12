After four successful and heartwarming seasons, CBS’s Bob Hearts Abishola is bidding adieu to its audience with its fifth and final season. Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 comes straight after its fourth season, which finished airing in May 2023. Co-created and produced by Chuck Lorre, Gina Yeshere (who also stars in a major role), Eddie Gorodetsky, and Al Higgins, the fan-favorite sitcom tells the story of the titular Bob, a middle-aged businessman and the love of his life, Abishola.

The atypical couple and their charming love story told with a lot of humor and plenty of heart in Chuck Lorre’s signature storytelling, has managed to garner a lot of popularity among fans. All the previous seasons of the sitcom were well-received among fans with high ratings and earned two Primetime Emmy nominations. In January 2023, the sitcom was renewed for a fifth season, which would also mark the end of the series. Bob Hearts Abishola is the third CBS series (scripted) and the second production by Lorre after Young Sheldon, to end this broadcast season. With both these shows off-air, this will be the first time in decades without a Chuck Lorre production airing on the network, but his comedic streak continues with the latest sitcom, Bookie. As one of TV’s most adorable couples returns to bid farewell, read to find out how, when, and where you can watch and stream Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5.

Is Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 Premiering on TV?

A CBS original series, the fifth and final season of Bob Hearts Abishola premieres on the network on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 8.30 PM ET/PT. The show’s final run comes right after the Season 6 premiere of The Neighbors at its regular Monday night slot and is followed by NCIS Season 21 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 premieres at 9 PM and 10 PM ET/PT, respectively.

Is Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 Streaming Online?

If you are planning to watch the final season of the CBS sitcom without cable, you can stream Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 on Paramount+ the day after the premiere, i.e., on and from February 13, 2024. However, subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime can stream the fifth season live and on-demand on the day of airing.

Can You Watch Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 Without Paramount+?

Unfortunately, no. The latest season of the hit sitcom is only streaming on Paramount. However, if you have missed out on the last season or all of the previous seasons of Bob Hearts Abishola, you can now get updated on Seasons 1 to 4, currently streaming on Paramount+ on Apple TV, Max, Max on Prime Video, and Direct TV. You can also buy the first four seasons on Google Play, Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Watch the Trailer for Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5

CBS has only released a sneak peek for Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5, where we get just a glimpse of Mr. and Mrs. Wheeler, their upcoming antics, and their family members. The video teases troubles are going to find Tunde, once again, when he tells the couple about his “multiple” accidents that got his license revoked. What happens next to Tunde and whether Bob can get him out of trouble is what we will find out in the latest season. However, the fifth season’s plotline will primarily address Bob and Abishola’s plans to move to Baltimore. But what is likely to remain, as always, is the promise of silly gags and plenty of laughs as the gang bows out with their final performance.

What’s the Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 Episode Schedule?

The final season of the hit sitcom is slated for 13 episodes, of 20 minutes each. Every new episode of Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 will be released weekly, on Mondays at 8.30 PM ET/PT on CBS, and simultaneously stream on Paramount+ with Showtime and the next day on Parmount+ Essential.

Check out the episode schedule for Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5, as available -

Episode # Title Release Date 1 "The Dead Eyes of a Respectful Son" February 12, 2024 2 “Kill the Cat” February 19, 2024 3 "The Devil's Hot Tub" February 26, 2024 4 “The Heart Attack Boys” March 4, 2024 5 “Tayo Time” March 11, 2024

The details for the rest of the episodes are yet to be disclosed. Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 finale is expected to air on May 13, 2024, marking the end of the series.

Other Chuck Lorre Sitcoms To Watch if You Like Bob Hearts Abishola

Often called the King of Sitcoms, award-winning television writer, director, and producer Chuck Lorre has given his fans groundbreaking and genre-bending comedies for three decades. Each of his productions is known for dealing with pressing social themes in a witty and satirical narrative, with some of his shows like Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men garnering a cult following. If you like Bob Hearts Abishola, then also check out these other popular sitcoms from the house of Chuck Lorre.

Dharma and Greg

Lorre directed this 90s sitcom in his second series as a showrunner on ABC right after Grace Under Fire. Dharma & Greg, quite like Bob Hearts Abishola, also tells the story of an odd couple: Dharma Finkelstein, a free-spirited yoga instructor, and Greg Montgomery, a strait-laced lawyer who gets married on their first date. While Dharma is a flower child, the Ivy League Greg, raised by wealthy, conservative parents, is the polar opposite, which leads to their conflicting views and comical antics. Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead) and Thomas Gibson (Criminal Minds) star as the titular couple, along with Mimi Kennedy, Susan Sullivan, and Joel Murray, among many others. The series premiered in September 1997 and ran for five seasons and 119 episodes before being canceled. During its run, Dharma & Greg earned great popularity, with the first two seasons garnering the most viewership.

Two and a Half Men

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Two and a Half Men is the most popular of all Lorre’s sitcoms and also the longest-running show before Big Bang Theory. The series follows a hedonistic jingle writer, Charlie Harper, his recently-divorced, uptight brother, Alan, and his mischievous son, Jake, with their self-centered, ambitious mother, Evelyn Harper, as the topping to the mix. When Alan’s marriage falls apart, he and his son move to Charlie’s fancy beach house in Malibu, thus complicating and jeopardizing the forever-single Charlie’s carefree life. Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, and Angus T. Jones star as the titular men, with Holland Taylor as Evelyn. After eight seasons, when Charlie Sheen left the show, Ashton Kutcher replaced one of the titular men as Walden Schmidt, a tech billionaire who buys Charlie’s beach house after his mysterious death. Two and a Half Menran for 12 seasons and garnered massive viewership and ratings. Billed as one of the most successful comedy shows on TV, the sitcom also earned 46 Primetime Emmy Nominations, including two wins for Cryer and one for Kathy Bates for her guest role in Season 9.

Mom

Taking after Lorre’s earlier shows like Frannie’s Turn and Grace Under Fire, Mom also explores the story of single mothers and mother-child relationships but with a twist. Created by Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Gemma Baker, Mom is about Bonnie and Christy Plunkett, both single moms and recovering alcoholics. Estranged for years, they start living together again, as a dysfunctional family. They also befriend four more women in their support group and become a close-knit, family-like group. The sitcom follows their journey of recovery, healing, and rediscovering themselves and their lives as they help each other out through all kinds of situations. Unlike most other sitcoms, Mom uses a darkly comedic tone and deals with pressing issues and themes like substance abuse, teenage pregnancy, being a single mother, cancer, and more, albeit with abundant humor. Allison Janney and Anna Faris star as Bonnie and Christy, respectively, with Mimi Kennedy, Jamie Pressly, Beth Hall, and Kristen Johnson as the duo’s friends. Mom ran for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021, and met with critical acclaim, earning several nominations and awards, including two Emmies for Janney.

