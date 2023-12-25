Everyone loves an underdog story, and everyone loves George Clooney. This Christmas you can have both with the upcoming film The Boys in the Boat. Based on the best-selling novel written by Daniel James Brown, the film follows the University of Washington rowing team — a scrappy group of students fighting to survive amid the Great Depression — on their unexpected journey to the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

The novel from which the film was adapted, The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, is set against the backdrop of the Great Depression, when many young people were struggling to find money for food, let alone to pay for an education. But there are perks and subsidies that come with being a student athlete, especially on a team as revered as the University of Washington's rowing team.

While the film follows the team as a whole, it features the story of one rower, Joe Rantz, and his personal struggles that led him to his success. His mother died of cancer when he was only four, and from there he was raised by various family members and was continually hated by his step-mother. He was continually abandoned throughout his life, facing poverty at every turn, but nevertheless proved himself to be the most competent of the tryout group despite never having rowed before. He had a physical advantage from growing up in a rural area, naturally gaining strength through his work with farm equipment whereas many of the other students were from the city.

Central to the narrative is the team's coach, Al Ulbrickson, who plays a crucial role in shaping the young rowers into a cohesive and competitive unit. If even one person is slightly out of sync, the entire team is thrown off. Eventually, the team gains some unexpected wins at some of the nation’s biggest competitions and turns their attention to a new goal: the 1936 Olympics.

The film, directed by George Clooney, will be released in theaters on Christmas day and will later come to streaming.

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

As a Christmas present for movie lovers, the film will be released in theaters nationwide on December 25, 2023. Moviegoers outside the US will have to wait a bit longer, as in the United Kingdom it is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024.

Is 'The Boys in the Boat' In Theaters?

Yes. The film will be playing in theaters nationwide. Considering all the action-packed rowing sequences, this is definitely a film you'll want to see on the big screen -- and who doesn't want to hear Alexandre Desplat's score blasting from the best speakers? There is yet to be a streaming release date announced, so if you want to see the film, the best bet is to head over to your local theater.

Find Showtimes for 'The Boys in the Boat'

Whether you're a devoted fan of the University of Washington's rowing team or you just like inspiring stories of America absolutely dominating at the Olympics, The Boys in the Boat is perfect for a Christmas trip to the movies.

More Sports Movies to Watch Like 'The Boys in the Boat'

'Seabiscuit' (2003)

Another Depression-era sports story that will leave you feeling full of hope, Seabiscuit tells the true story of Seabiscuit, a small, undersized racehorse who defied odds to become a winner and an inspiration during the Great Depression. The movie unfolds through the interconnected lives of three men, Tom Smith (the insightful trainer played by Chris Cooper), Red Pollard (the partially blind jockey portrayed by Tobey Maguire) and Charles Howard (the rich visionary owner played by Jeff Bridges). Together, this unlikely team transforms Seabiscuit from an overlooked contender into a symbol of triumph and resilience for a nation grappling with hardship. Written and directed by Gary Ross, the film gained seven Academy Award nominations.

Watch on Paramount+

'Chariots of Fire' (1981)

Hugh Hudson's historical sports drama chronicles the true story of two British track athletes on their quest for glory during the 1924 Paris Olympics. Similar to The Boys in the Boat, the film features young men figuring out their paths in the aftermath of a devastating world event (in this case World War I) and finding themselves with the unexpected goal of representing their country in the Olympics. Harold Abrahams (played by Ben Cross) and Eric Liddell (played by Ian Charleson) eventually became teammates for the 1924 Olympics, but up until then they had been diametrically opposed.

Abrahams was a Jewish student at Cambridge who ran to combat prejudices and Liddell was a devout Christian and missionary who ran as a way of bringing glory to God. The two boys were competitors during their university days, with Liddell beating Abrahams during their first race, which the losing boy took poorly. After Abrahams received some personal coaching, he became a fierce competitor, and eventually the two are chosen as part of the team to represent their country. Despite Abrahams facing anti-semitism at every turn and Liddell realizing that the scheduling of his Olympic event conflicts with his religious practices, they must find a way to power through and bring home a win.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Social Network' (2010)

While not exclusively about rowing, the film directed by David Fincher includes intense rowing scenes as it explores the founding of Facebook. The rowing scenes depict the competitive atmosphere at Harvard, much like the culture at the University of Washington. Jesse Eisenberg plays the current tech giant Mark Zuckerberg back when he was just a nerdy Harvard student. He launches a personal project social networking site called The Facebook in 2004 that instantly gains unexpected popularity.

As the site begins to become the monolith it is today, Zuckerberg faces conflicts with his co-founders, including Eduardo Saverin (played by Andrew Garfield), and contends with lawsuits from fellow students Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (played by Armie Hammer) who claim that he stole their idea. Set against the backdrop of ambition, friendship, and betrayal, The Social Network is not just a biopic about the birth of Facebook, it is a character-driven exploration of the relationships and power dynamics of some of the most powerful men in the tech industry back when they were just wide-eyed college kids.

Watch on Netflix