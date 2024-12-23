Christmas Day will be special this year as Netflix is gifting football fans a double-header of games. For those who are there for entertainment, Netflix has brought in one of the world's biggest superstars to perform at halftime! It may not be the Super Bowl, but the hype around Beyoncé sure is making it feel that way!

With two marquee games, Netflix is about to potentially change the course of the NFL for Christmases to come. Between the reigning Super Bowl champions to epic headliners, Christmas 2024 is destined to be one to remember. Here's how you can tune in for this holiday treat.

Who Is Playing On Christmas?

On Wednesday, December 25th, two big NFL matchups are coming to the world's biggest streaming service. First, the Super Bowl LVIII-winning Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Next up will be the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Houston Texans. Of course, for those looking for the big musical moment, Beyonce will be on hand in Houston to perform at halftime.

According to the press release, "The NFL launched Yuletide games in 1971 before bringing them back on a semi-regular basis in 1989. Since 2020, they’ve been a holiday staple with last year’s three Christmas games ranking among the top 25 most-viewed TV programs of 2023; the Raiders vs. Chiefs match (yes, Taylor Swift and Santa Claus attended) drew the highest Christmas Day viewership since 1988."

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world,” says Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution. “The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans.”

Where Can I Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Pittsburgh Steelers?

At 1:00pm, Netflix will stream the first of two NFL games on Christmas Day. The Kansas City Chiefs will head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. Thanks to their partnership with the NFL, Netflix will exclusively stream the game. For those who live in the Kansas City and Pittsburgh markets, the Netflix Christmas Day games will air on broadcast TV in the competing team cities and be available on US mobile devices with NFL+. Netflix currently offers an assortment of subscription options. Standard with ads runs for $6.99 a month, Standard, which is ad free, runs for $15.49 a month, and Premium, which is ad free, runs for $22.99.

Where Can I Watch the Baltimore Ravens vs the Houston Texans?

At 4:30pm, Netflix will stream the second of two NFL games on Christmas Day. The Baltimore Ravens visit Houston for a battle against the Texans. Thanks to their partnership with the NFL, Netflix will exclusively stream the game. For those who live in the Baltimore and Houston markets, the Netflix Christmas Day games will air on broadcast TV in the competing team cities and be available on US mobile devices with NFL+. Netflix currently offers an assortment of subscription options. Standard with ads runs for $6.99 a month, Standard, which is ad free, runs for $15.49 a month, and Premium, which is ad free, runs for $22.99.

Who Will Be Performing Pre-Game?

All we want for Christmas is Mariah Carey on Netflix! With the holidays synonymous with her inescapable holiday tune, the first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix will bring the Queen of Christmas to the screen to get viewers in a festive mood. Through a pre-taped performance, Mariah Carey will present her record-breaking single, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs game.

When Will Beyoncé Be Performing?

Yeehaw — or should we say yee-ho-ho-ho? The main musical event is Beyoncé! The performance will take place during the second of Netflix’s two Christmas Day games, as the Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, this year’s halftime show will be the first live performance of songs from her genre-bending and record-breaking album Cowboy Carter. Although the details of her NFL Christmas Gameday performance live on Netflix are currently under wraps, Beyoncé is expected to bring along some special guests who are featured on Cowboy Carter.

Who Is Part of Netflix's Christmas Gameday Roster?

To kick off a new holiday tradition, Netflix has compiled an all-star lineup of on-air talent to bring the games straight into the fans' homes. Reporting from Pittsburgh, Houston, and Los Angeles, the talent pool will bring fans game analysis and commentary from pregame to the final score. The NFL Christmas Gameday Pregame Show hosts will broadcast live from Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. In Los Angeles, the team includes Kay Adams (anchor and host of Up & Adams), Drew Brees (former Super Bowl-winning quarterback), Robert Griffin III (former NFL quarterback), Manti Te’o (former NFL linebacker and NFL Network analyst), and Mina Kimes (NFL analyst at ESPN). In Pittsburgh, the team features Laura Rutledge (host at ESPN), Devin McCourty (NFL analyst at NBC), and Jason McCourty (NFL analyst at ESPN and CBS Sports). Comedian Bert Kreischer joins as the tailgate correspondent, while comedian Nate Bargatze will provide special guest commentary.

The on-air talent for the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Pittsburgh Steelers will be Ian Eagle (play-by-play announcer at CBS Sports) as the play-by-play commentator with color commentary from Nate Burleson (former NFL wide receiver and analyst on The NFL Today and CBS Mornings co-host) and JJ Watt (former NFL defensive end and CBS sports analyst) providing color commentary. For the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans, Noah Eagle (play-by-play announcer at NBC Sports) and Greg Olsen (analyst at FOX Sports) serve as play-by-play announcers, with Jamie Erdahl (host at the NFL Network) and Steve Wyche (chief national reporter at the NFL Network) reporting from the sidelines.

Are There Other Viewing Options?

As long as you live in the competition teams' markets, you can catch the games on your local stations. If not, you must have a Netflix subscription. Additionally, the games will be available on US mobile devices with NFL+.

