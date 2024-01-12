The 2023 NFL regular season has ended, and the playoffs have arrived. After a grueling 17-game season, the seven best teams in the AFC and NFC enter single-elimination as they attempt to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. There are some great matchups, like the Dolphins taking on the defending champion Chiefs or the Cowboys and Packers meeting for an NFL record eighth time in the postseason.

We have six games across three days, with one being the first streaming-exclusive playoff game ever. If you’re looking to catch every game, we have you covered. From streaming to your local networks, this is how you can watch NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Saturday, January 13

The Cleveland Browns at the Houston Texans

Image via NFL.com

Network: NBC and Peacock | Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Announcers: Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, Kathryn Tappen

The first game of Wild Card Weekend sees the Browns play the Texans in a rematch of Week 16. Joe Flacco is back in the playoffs nine years after his last playoff start. Will that be enough to upset the Houston Texans, who just won their first division title in four years?

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has led the Texans to one of their best and most surprising seasons in years after replacing Deshaun Watson, who is now a member of the Cleveland Browns. The Browns and Texans game might be the sleeper pick for the best game of the week.

Watch on Peacock

The Miami Dolphins at the Kansas City Chiefs

Image via FOX Sports

Network: Peacock | Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett, Kaylee Hartung

Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, and the Miami Dolphins are taking their talents to Arrowhead Stadium, where they’ll battle Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

This is a homecoming for Tyreek Hill as he plays his former team for the first time since being traded to the Dolphins. The Chiefs' title defense starts here as Mahomes attempts to lead the team to back-to-back titles. This will also be one of the coldest games in NFL history, with temperatures projected to be 0 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff.

This game is unavailable on television and will be the first-ever streaming exclusive playoff matchup. So, if you’re looking forward to one of the premiere games of the weekend, then you should sign up for Peacock using the link below.

Watch on Peacock

Related How To Watch 'Taylor Swift: Eras Tour' on Streaming Get your friendship bracelets ready as the iconic 'Eras Tour' heads out of the stadium and onto the big screen.

Sunday, January 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills

Image via ESPN

Network: CBS and Paramount+ | Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

The Steelers never stay down. Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s men are back in the playoffs again and will go up against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Steelers star T.J. Watt might be out, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be an easy out. The Steelers will look to keep things close against the explosive Bills offense.

The Bills entered the playoffs as the number two seed in the AFC and locked up their spot by defeating the Dolphins for the AFC East crown. They hope that they’re getting hot at the right time for a lengthy playoff push.

Watch on Paramount+

The Green Bay Packers at the Dallas Cowboys

Image via FOX Sports

Network: FOX | Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The 9-8 Packers enter the playoffs having clinched in the last game of the season against the Chicago Bears, whereas the 12-5 Cowboys are coming in hot after clinching the NFC East in their final game.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy hopes to defeat his former team and break the four-game losing streak against Green Bay. With Aaron Rodgers gone, will Love be able to lead the youngest team in the NFL to an upset? We’ll have to wait and see.

Watch on FOX

The Los Angeles Rams at the Detroit Lions

Image via NFL Network

Network: NBC and Peacock | Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

The Rams and Lions have a history. The two infamously swapped quarterbacks in the 2022 season, leading to Matthew Stafford leading the Rams to a Super Bowl title. Two years later, Jared Goff hopes to do the same for the Detroit Lions, but he’ll have to defeat his former team to do so.

The Lions come into this game having won the NFC North for the first time and their first division title overall in 30 years. We’ll see if they continue their great season continues. The combination of Aaron Donald and Matt Stafford will be a great challenge.

Watch on NBC

Monday, January 15

The Philadelphia Eagles at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Image via NFL.com

Network: ESPN and ABC | Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

The Eagles are the defending NFC champions, but they’re entering the playoffs in poor condition. They seemed like an early Super Bowl favorite, but after losing five of their last six games, Jalen Hurts and the team must find a way to survive against the Bucs. Still, the team has one of the most explosive offenses in the league and an excellent defense. We’ll see if they can turn things around.

On the other side of the field, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers edged out the Saints for the NFC South title. Unlike the Eagles, the Bucs enter the weekend after winning five of their last six games and have high hopes of moving on to the Divisional Round as they attempt to take advantage of the Eagles’ struggles.

Watch on ESPN