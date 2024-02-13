It's the end of an era. Fan-favorite sitcom Young Sheldon has been a terrific example of how to expand and grow a series from its original focus. While the show started out zeroed in on the life of nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), as the seasons progressed, Young Sheldon expanded to include everyone in the Cooper family, allowing the characters to learn and grow from one another. We've seen Sheldon's father, George (Lance Barber), go from football coach to salesman and back to football coach; Sheldon's mother, Mary (Zoe Perry) starts as a devoted churchgoer to losing her faith - and her job - in her congregation; Sheldon's older brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan) become a high school dropout to an entrepreneur, and then a father; Sheldon's twin sister, Missy (Raegan Revord) travel through rebellious phases and come out more mature; and Sheldon's grandmother, Meemaw (Annie Potts) start her businesses and lose her home. The addition of Mandy (Emily Osment) to the cast brought along with it baby Cece, an engagement, and a fun friendship with Meemaw.

Not only is the end of Young Sheldon significant, but with it comes another notable end for its creator and producer, Chuck Lorre. Unless a new Lorre-produced show premieres between now and May, the end of Young Sheldon will mark the first time since 2003 that CBS is without a Lorre show on its lineup. The producer, whose hit shows have included Two and a Half Men, Mike & Molly, United States of Al, and Young Sheldon's predecessor, The Big Bang Theory, has both Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola ending their runs this spring. Young Sheldon's finale is a particularly significant one, as according to CBS, the show has continually been a heavy-hitter for the channel, taking the number-one comedy slot after the end of The Big Bang Theory.

While most details of the finale are kept under wraps, episode titles for Season 7 hint at many things, specifically Mary's return to the church, a wedding between Georgie and Mandy, and many more laughs. The show truly has taken the time to grow each one of its Cooper clan into multi-faceted, complicated individuals, and the brilliance of the show's ability to do this will make it all the harder to say goodbye after seven years together.

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon is an American coming-of-age sitcom television series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS. The series, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory and follows main character Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas.

Close

Young Sheldon's final season premieres on February 15, 2024. The series will air on CBS at 8:00 pm EST / 5:00 pm PST.

Will 'Young Sheldon' Season 7 Be On Streaming?

Image via CBS

For those who have Paramount+ with Showtime, episodes of Young Sheldon will be available to stream at the same time they are airing on television. Audiences with a regular Paramount+ account can watch each episode of Young Sheldon the day after it airs. Paramount+ memberships start at $5.99/month and go to $11.99/month.

Watch The Trailer For 'Young Sheldon' Season 7

During the Super Bowl, an extended sneak peek of the final season of Young Sheldon aired, complete with clips all the way back from the beginning of the show. Set to Dolly Parton singing The Beatles' "Let It Be," the trailer is a heartwarming tribute to the Cooper family.

What Is The 'Young Sheldon' Season 7 Episode Schedule?

Image via CBS

Due to the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike coupled with that of the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG), the seventh season of Young Sheldon is getting a shortened, fourteen-episode run. Below is the outline for when those final episodes will premiere.

Episode # Title Release Date 1 Half a Weiner Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree February 15, 2024 2 A Roulette Wheel and a Piano-Playing Dog February 22, 2024 3 A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy February 29, 2024 4 Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker March 7, 2024 5 A Frankenstein's Monster and a Crazy Church Guy March 14, 2024 6 Baptists, Catholics, and an Attempted Drowning March 21, 2024 7 A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet March 28, 2024

More Shows Like 'Young Sheldon' You Can Watch Right Now

Whether you're in the mood for more Sheldon Cooper or more nostalgic family moments, here are three shows you can watch right now.

'The Big Bang Theory' (2007-2019)

Image via CBS

The show that started it all, The Big Bang Theory, ran for twelve very successful seasons on CBS and brought with it our first introduction to Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons. While the show initially focused on Sheldon, his roommate Leonard (Johnny Galecki), their co-workers Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard (Simon Helberg), and their across-the-hall neighbor, Penny (Kaley Cuoco), The Big Bang Theory expanded season by season. By the end of the show's run, we are introduced to neuroscientist Amy (Mayim Bialik) and microbiologist Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), who become staples in the group's circle. Filmed in front of a live audience, the show was created by Chuck Lorre, and won four Emmy Awards for "Oustanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series" for Parsons's portrayal of Sheldon. The sitcom was unique not just in its non-traditional, incredibly smart lead characters, but in the amount of popularity it found over its run, often ranking as one of the most popular shows in the United States.

WATCH ON MAX

'The Wonder Years' (2021-2023)

Image via ABC

Inspired by the 1988 television series of the same name, The Wonder Years was re-developed by Saladin K. Patterson and premiered on ABC in 2021. Following Dean Williams (Elisha Williams) as he navigates life as a kid in 1960s Alabama, The Wonder Years is narrated by Don Cheadle (Crash) as an older version of Dean. The show also stars Dulé Hill (The West Wing) as Dean's father, Bill, Saycon Sengbloh (Respect) as Dean's mother, Lillian, and Laura Kariuki (American Horror Stories) as Dean's sister, Kim. The series set out to not just focus on the Williams family, but to tackle major events that occurred in the 1960s. Despite only having two seasons, The Wonder Years was well reviewed by critics, who found the nostalgic feeling, matched with the subject matter, well-balanced throughout the series.

WATCH ON HULU

'The Goldbergs' (2013-2023)

Like the Cooper family, The Goldbergs are a lovable group, with each of its family members' unique personalities a joy to watch. Created and based on the life of Adam F. Goldberg, the family was made up of mom Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey), dad Murray (Jeff Garlin), brothers Adam (Sean Giambrone) and Barry (Troy Gentile), sister Erica (Hayley Orrantia), and grandpa Albert (George Segal). While it can be hard for shows to find new ways to keep audiences interested, The Goldbergs infused its seasons with special movie-themed episodes that were a treat for long-time fans. If you're up for lots of nostalgia, laughs, and matching outfits, The Goldbergs is for you.

WATCH ON HULU