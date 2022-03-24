Anyone looking for a feelgood sports sitcom to watch while Ted Lasso is on hiatus may want to check out How We Roll. Instead of a British football (soccer to Americans) underdog story, How We Roll is instead a ten-pin bowling underdog story, and is based loosely on true events! How We Roll has a talented and experienced cast and crew and uses its story and setting to blend family, sports, and workplace humor. This CBS midseason replacement series was originally called Smallwood, after the last name of its main character, but the title has recently been changed to How We Roll.

What Is How We Roll Even About Anyway?

How We Roll is based on the true story of Tom Smallwood, a Michigan man who decided to follow his dreams of becoming a professional bowler, after getting laid-off from his automotive manufacturing job. The real Tom Smallwood worked for General Motors, but it’s unclear if that is where the fictionalized version worked as well. Much like the real Tom Smallwood, this fictionalized version of Smallwood practices bowling for free at the bowling lane owned by his friend and neighbor. He is also supported by his wife Jen, and the rest of his family. The series looks to focus on both Tom’s personal and professional life and CBS describes the show as “the story of the ultimate second chance.”

Who's in How We Roll? Is That the Guy From Crashing?

Yes, it is. How We Roll’s leading man is Pete Holmes. He plays the role of Tom Smallwood. Holmes is known for his talent both in front of and behind the camera, and you may remember him as Pete, a struggling comedian, in the HBO series Crashing. He also hosted his own short-lived talk show on TBS titled The Pete Holmes Show. We’re excited to see him in a slightly different type of role. Holmes’s affable upbeat personality and everyman good looks make him a logical choice for playing How We Roll’s leading man. He’s funny, self-aware, and his performance as Batman in CollegeHumor sketches could give Robert Pattinson a run for his money. (Matthew J McCarthy, Collegehumor’s Commissioner Gordon, also has a part in How We Roll, playing the character of Carl.)

Katie Lowes plays Tom’s supportive wife Jen. Most recently Lowes has been seen playing Rachel in the miniseries Inventing Anna. She also played Quinn on Scandal. Tom’s mother Helen is played by Julie White. You may have seen her as Maggie Shaw on NCIS Hawai’i or as Judy Witwicky in the Transformers franchise. She is also the voice of Kimberly MacDell in the popular Netflix series Big Mouth.

Playing the role of Archie, Tom’s friend, neighbor, and the owner of the local bowling alley is Chi McBride. McBride played Lou Grover in Hawai’i Five-0 and was the voice of Nick Fury in Ultimate Spider-Man. The character of Archie is likely based loosely on Steve Doyle, friend and neighbor of the real Tom Smallwood and former owner of the State Lanes bowling alley. In How We Roll, Archie owns a bowling alley called Archie’s Lanes.

Tahj Mowry will also star in the series, playing the character of Lew. Mowry is best known for playing the role of TJ in Disney Channel’s classic sitcom, Smart Guy. While Mowry is better known for his roles as a child actor than his more recent work, he did star as Tucker Dobbs in the sitcom Baby Daddy from 2012 to 2017. Speaking of child actors, playing the role of Tom’s son is Mason Wells. Mason is best known for playing himself on the charming kid’s science show Emily’s Wonder Lab.

Mark Gross, best known for Mike and Molly, is an executive producer and also wrote the script for the pilot episode. David Hollander (Ray Donovan) and Brian D’Arcy James, best known for his acting, are also executive producers. The pilot is directed by The Big Bang Theory’s Mark Cendrowski.

Is There a Trailer for How We Roll?

A trailer for How We Roll was recently released via ET.

In the trailer, Tom Smallwood (Pete Holmes) notes that he has just been laid-off from the one job he was qualified for and that maybe he should pursue his dream of bowling professionally. His friend Archie (Chi McBride) and wife (Katie Lowes) encourage him, though his mother expresses skepticism on taking such a big risk. And of course his son (like so many sitcom children before him) rolls his eyes and is disgusted by his parents and their loving relationship.

REO Speedwagon’s 1978 upbeat classic about changing and adapting, "Roll with the Changes," plays during the trailer, suggesting many of the themes this show is likely to tackle.

The trailer suggests that this will very much be a classic CBS sitcom in the style of modern favorites including Mike and Molly and The Big Bang Theory, complete with a laugh track and a multi-camera setup. Time will tell if How We Roll has the same longevity as other CBS heavy hitters.

The real Tom Smallwood won his first PBA Tour in 2009, after being laid off at the height of the Great Recession. It is not immediately clear from the trailer if How We Roll will also take place during that time period or if the story will be updated to the modern day.

What Are the Names of the Season 1 Episodes of How We Roll?

The first season of How We Roll will consist of eleven episodes, two fewer than was originally planned. After the pilot episode, which appears to be simply named “Pilot,” the episodes have titles that seem to relate to their plots. The second episode, “The Sponsor,” and the third episode, “The Hustle” seem likely to focus on Tom’s bowling career. Other episodes with titles like Episode 5, “The Houseguest,” and Episode 9, “The Laundry Basket,” are less clearly bowling related and will perhaps be more focused on Tom’s home life. The eleventh and final episode of the first season is simply titled “The Big One.”

How Can I Watch How We Roll?

How We Roll premieres on CBS on March 31st at 9:30 Eastern Time, after Ghosts. How We Roll will be taking the slot previously occupied by B Positive, which finished up its second season on March 10th. This block of sitcoms looks like it could be a nice relaxing way to end your Thursdays. How We Roll will also be available on the streaming service Paramount+.

The real Tom Smallwood has won 3 PBA tours and is still going strong. We’ll have to wait to see if the fictional Tom can match his skill and longevity.

