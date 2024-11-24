For many fans of the Hollywood Western, Tombstone ranks fairly high as one of the greatest achievements in the genre. With a stellar cast that includes Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp and Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday, Tombstone is one of those motion pictures that only comes once-in-a-lifetime. But have you ever wondered how Wyatt and Doc first got started? How did this duo meet? What bonded them as close friends? Well, if you don't already know this Wild West tale, it's one that you won't find anywhere in Tombstone.

Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday Met in Texas — and Doc Later Saved Wyatt's Life

Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday were at their peak in the late 1870s. Earp had already been the Marshal of Dodge City, Kansas and Holliday had already left the dental profession and contracted tuberculosis by the time they finally met in the fall of 1877. According to True West Magazine, the pair first encountered each other in Fort Griffin, Texas as the Bee Hive Saloon. Earp had been chasing a fugitive known as "Dirty" Dave Rudabaugh who had robbed a railroad construction camp in Dodge when he was invited over by Holliday for a drink and a hand of cards. Though the lawman declined, he got some useful information about Rudabaugh and his gang from Holliday and quickly sent word to his friend and fellow lawman Bat Masterson to expect the arrival of the outlaws, who had doubled-back to Kansas.

Funny enough, despite both Masterson and Holliday eventually becoming Earp's best friends, the former didn't care much for the latter. Masterson once wrote about Holliday that he "had a mean disposition and an ungovernable temper, and under the influence of liquor was a most dangerous man…." Holliday wasn't always the most agreeable person to be around, and Earp would defend his friend on multiple occasions going forward. Although they first met in Fort Griffin, the pair didn't become close friends or allies until Holliday, accompanied by his main squeeze "Big Nose" Kate Elder (Joanna Pacuła), arrived in Dodge himself in the spring of 1878. While there, Holliday saved Earp's life, firing at his assailant in just the nick of time. A few years later, Earp gave testimony concerning his friendship with Holliday, noting that, "I am a friend of Doc Holliday because when I was city marshal of Dodge City, Kansas, he came to my rescue and saved my life when I was surrounded by desperadoes."

'Tombstone' Only Shows the End of Wyatt and Doc's Legendary Friendship

Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday would remain friends for years. Tombstone famously paints an enduring picture of the tail-end of that friendship, with Holliday standing beside Wyatt and his brothers against "Curly Bill" Brocius (Powers Boothe), Ike Clanton (Stephen Lang), and their outlaw gang of Cowboys. Perhaps most notably, the film popularizes the legend that Holliday's longtime adversary, Johnny Ringo (Michael Biehn), was killed in a shootout with Holliday, though the historical record remains uncertain. But what we do know is that Holliday was there at the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral in 1881, and he did indeed help the Earps keep the peace in Tombstone. Around this time, he and Big Nose Kate parted ways, and it wasn't too long after that when Holliday succumbed to his illness.

Though Tombstone makes Doc's death feel imminent following Wyatt's defeat of the remaining Cowboys, the truth is that Holliday didn't die for another six years after the battle in Tombstone, Arizona. After aiding Earp in his vendetta against the remaining members of the outlaw gang, Holliday and his friend parted ways a year later. They would meet one final time in Devner, Colorado when, in the winter of 1886, Earp saw him again in the lobby of the Windsor Hotel. The following year, Holliday had moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado, where he passed on while staying at the Hotel Glenwood on November 8, 1887. (Doc Holliday was only 36 years old.) Unlike what we see in the movie, Wyatt Earp wasn't there around the time that his best friend died. In fact, we're not sure exactly when he heard the sorry news. Nevertheless, their legendary friendship remains a hallmark of the Western genre, and is the backbone of a cinematic masterpiece like Tombstone.

