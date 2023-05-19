The Walt Disney Company has been forced into an embarrassing U-turn following the universally negative response to their decision to remove Howard, the documentary about the acclaimed lyricist Howard Ashman, as part of their overarching intention to purge hundreds of hours of online content from their streaming platform, Disney+.

Since the titles of those which were being removed from the service were revealed yesterday, the House of Mouse were on the receiving end of ferocious criticism for the attempt to remove the tribute to Ashman, a gay man, who co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Little Mermaid animated classic - one week before the release of the film's upcoming live-action remake, and on the eve of Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ people around the world.

Ashman collaborated with Alan Menken to write the songs on several Disney animated films including Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid - and the duo joined forces to pen smash hit songs like Mermaid's 'Under the Sea' and 'Friend Like Me', memorably performed by Robin Williams in the legendary Disney animation, Aladdin. Ashman and Menken had already produced several beloved musicals, including Little Shop of Horrors, and inspired a generation of musicians.

Image via Disney+

At the time of the news being announced, numerous commenters took to social media to decry the decision, publicly taking Disney to task and asking if they even knew their own history.

Why is Howard Ashman So Important in Disney's History?

Disney fans will know that The Little Mermaid marked the beginning of the Disney renaissance, the second golden era for the company's animation division. The first three films of that renaissance happened directly because of Ashman's influence - in particular, he insisted 'Part of Your World' remain in The Little Mermaid, and that would go on to be Ariel's signature song. Thereafter, he was called to rescue Beauty and the Beast as it toiled in development hell.

Ashman passed away from AIDS at the tragically young age of 40-years-old, before Beauty and the Beast made it to cinemas. However, before his passing, he bestowed one last blessing on Disney - the original script for Aladdin. The fact Disney were so intent on removing a tribute to one of the most influential figures in their history was nothing short of disgraceful, and they deserve no credit for reversing their decision based on what had come a disastrous exercise in how to conduct public relations.

The timing is also particularly galling, given the company are also attempting to fight the good fight against Florida governor Ron DeSantis in a legal battle that began over a fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Disney has publicly sided with the community, but Mickey Mouse has put his foot in his mouth with this colossal misstep.

Check out the trailer for Howard down below.