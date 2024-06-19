Standing as one of the greatest American directors to never win a competitive Oscar, Howard Hawks was the filmmaker behind numerous classics released during the 1930s, ‘40s, and ‘50s, and did ultimately receive an Honorary Academy Award in 1974. As an individual, he’s perhaps underrated, given he – along with various other filmmakers during this time in Hollywood history – hasn’t had his name as well-remembered as many of the films he directed.

Indeed, those films aren’t underrated – they’re properly rated, and some of the best of the best are regarded as all-time classics of American cinema. But to celebrate Hawks and his versatility specifically, here’s an assortment of his greatest efforts, selected to encompass the wide range of genres he was able to tackle and being ranked below, starting with the very good and ending with the great.

10 'El Dorado' (1966)

Starring: John Wayne, Robert Mitchum, James Caan

Though it’s a remake of sorts of one of Howard Hawks’ earlier films (more on it in a bit), El Dorado is still worthwhile in its own right, and one of the better Westerns of the non-spaghetti variety to come out in the 1960s. It revolves around a dispute between ranchers with one attempting to steal the water from the other, centering on a sheriff and a gunfighter who join forces to help one of the ranchers.

The cast might be the main draw of El Dorado, with John Wayne and Robert Mitchum being typically good, and a young pre-Godfather James Caan also shining in one of the lead roles here. It’s a Western that goes through the motions to some extent, basically being what you’d expect it to be, but that’s more than okay when you go in with understandably high expectations, what with the talent involved both in front of and behind the camera.

El Dorado Director Howard Hawks Cast John Wayne , Robert Mitchum , James Caan , Charlene Holt , Paul Fix , Arthur Hunnicutt , Michele Carey Runtime 126 Minutes

9 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' (1953)

Starring: Marilyn Monroe, Jane Russell, Charles Coburn

There are a good many Howard Hawks movies that belong to stereotypically “masculine” genres, such as Westerns and crime/gangster films, but Gentlemen Prefer Blondes showed he also had it in him to make a great musical, not to mention one with female leads. Marilyn Monroe’s featured in the lead role, playing a showgirl who’s engaged to a wealthy man, causing said man’s father to be suspicious that she only wants to marry him for the money.

This sets off a farcical plot involving a cruise, a private detective, and a close friend of Monroe’s character, played by Jane Russell. It’s all an excuse to have lightweight comedic situations and a few memorable musical numbers, but it works as an old-fashioned blend of musical and rom-com genres, and is a good bit of fun for anyone in the mood for silly, old-school Hollywood fun.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes Release Date July 14, 1953 Director Howard Hawks Cast Jane Russell , Marilyn Monroe , Charles Coburn , Elliott Reid , Tommy Noonan , George Winslow Runtime 91

8 'To Have and Have Not' (1944)

Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Walter Brennan, Lauren Bacall

One of five movies to star real-life couple Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, To Have and Have Not sees the pair play characters who both get wrapped up in a fairly lightweight and even romantic adventure that plays out during World War II. Further, the film was made and released while the war was still being fought, but used the actual conflict as a backdrop for escapism and entertainment (presumably, most other media surrounding the war was relentlessly grim, or at least more serious).

Bogart plays a man tasked with transporting a French resistance fighter and his wife through dangerous territory, all the while falling for a young woman, played by Bacall in her feature debut. To Have and Have Not is a fun blend of genres, also working as something of a lightish film noir and having some comedy for good measure, with it feeling surprisingly well-balanced overall.

To Have and Have Not Release Date January 20, 1945 Director Howard Hawks Cast Humphrey Bogart , Walter Brennan , Lauren Bacall , Sheldon Leonard Runtime 100 minutes

7 'Red River' (1948)

Starring: John Wayne, Montgomery Clift, Joanne Dru

John Wayne might’ve made more Westerns with John Ford, but he still made a decently large number with the also prolific Howard Hawks, one of the best being Red River. It’s principally about two men initially cooperating but then clashing while taking on a large cattle drive that seems them – plus many, many cows – traveling from Texas to Missouri.

It has a simple premise, but goes in interesting directions thanks to the characters, with Wayne playing someone a little less expected, compared to the roles he became well-known for earlier (indeed, he got pretty good at stretching himself when it came to range in the later years of his career). Red River won’t convert many people who don’t ordinarily like Westerns, especially old Hollywood ones, but anyone partial to such films from such a time ought to check it out.

Red River Release Date September 7, 1948 Director Howard Hawks , Arthur Rosson Cast John Wayne , Montgomery Clift , Joanne Dru , Walter Brennan , Coleen Gray Runtime 133 Minutes

6 'Only Angels Have Wings' (1939)

Starring: Cary Grant, Jean Arthur, Thomas Mitchell

There isn’t a ton of narrative to Only Angels Have Wings, but that’s okay when it works as well as it does as something of a hangout movie with a little adventure/romance thrown in for good measure. It largely takes place in a small and remote town in South America, with various individuals getting caught up in drama and conflicts surrounding love, all the while the manager of an air freight company gets increasingly more desperate to save his struggling company.

Only Angels Have Wings manages to work particularly well thanks to the lead performances, with Cary Grant (in one of his best non-comedic roles) and Jean Arthur both being excellent. It’s a well-constructed movie that’s held up well in the 80+ years since its release, and even if it doesn’t move fast narratively, there’s always enough going on to ensure Only Angels Have Wings is never boring throughout its two-hour runtime.

Only Angels Have Wings Release Date May 15, 1939 Director Howard Hawks Cast Cary Grant , Jean Arthur , Thomas Mitchell Runtime 121

5 'Scarface' (1932)

Starring: Paul Muni, Ann Dvorak, Karen Morley

While people nowadays will probably be more familiar with the 1983 movie of the same name, the original Scarface – released just over 50 years earlier – was similarly groundbreaking and gutsy for its time. It came out during something of a golden age for gangster movies, and tells a typical rise-and-fall story centering on an ambitious yet perhaps too trigger-happy criminal named Tony Camonte.

Scarface was one of the first movies to be impacted by the Hays Code’s restrictions, but it still manages to pack a punch and deliver a solid gangster-related story, even if it naturally became a little more blunt with added on-the-nose morality injected into things. It’s also noteworthy for having another Howard attached to its production, Howard Hughes, who produced the film alongside Hawks (and later had his life story told in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator).

Scarface (1932) Release Date April 9, 1932 Director Howard Hawks , Richard Rosson Cast Paul Muni , Ann Dvorak , Karen Morley , Osgood Perkins Runtime 93 minutes

4 'The Big Sleep' (1946)

Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, John Ridgely

To Have and Have Not was very good, but two years later, Bogart, Bacall, and Howard Hawks re-teamed to make the even better The Big Sleep. It’s one of numerous times the character of Philip Marlowe has been featured in a film, with Bogart being responsible for arguably the most iconic (or at least most distinctive) on-screen portrayal of said character to date.

As for the plot of The Big Sleep, it’s kind of hard to summarize, seeing famed private investigator Marlowe get wrapped up in a complex series of events that just never stop spiraling out of control, into all sorts of different directions. It’s confounding, but by design, and does a great job at plunging viewers – alongside the main characters – into a complicated web filled with dishonesty, danger, and double-crosses.

The Big Sleep Release Date August 31, 1946 Director Howard Hawks Cast Humphrey Bogart , Lauren Bacall Runtime 114 Main Genre Film Noir

3 'His Girl Friday' (1940)

Starring: Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell, Ralph Bellamy

Howard Hawks’ first movie of the 1940s, His Girl Friday, also happens to be one of the very best movies released during that entire decade. It’s one of the director’s best comedies, and saw him once again working with Cary Grant just one year on from Only Angels Have Wings. Both that film and His Girl Friday are romances, technically speaking, but the latter is much more focused on comedy than the former.

There’s an enjoyably screwball nature to the plot of His Girl Friday, with a newspaper editor trying desperately to hold onto a skilled reporter who also happens to be his ex-wife; one whom he realizes he wants to win back. It moves very fast, as most screwball comedies tend to do, packing in plenty of hilarious situations and memorable one-liners into a very tight runtime of just 92 minutes.

2 'Rio Bravo' (1959)

Starring: John Wayne, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson

Standing as arguably Howard Hawks’ final masterpiece alongside being one of the best films of its year, Rio Bravo is the previously hinted to Western that El Dorado has some strong similarities to. Once again starring John Wayne, he and Hawks also rounded out what became a thematic Western trilogy with Rio Lobo in 1970, which was the final film Hawks ever directed.

But as for Rio Bravo (yes, these names are all quite similar), it’s the lengthiest and most entertaining of the three, being about a ragtag crew of gunfighters who need to defend themselves against a powerful rancher’s hired guns. There’s a good deal of fun to be had, with interesting characters wrapped up in an easy-to-follow conflict, with Rio Bravo benefiting from always delivering action, comedy, and tense moments, sometimes all at once.

Rio Bravo Release Date April 4, 1959 Director Howard Hawks Cast John Wayne , Dean Martin , Ricky Nelson , Angie Dickinson , Walter Brennan Runtime 141 Minutes

1 'Bringing Up Baby' (1938)

Starring: Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, Charles Ruggles

With a dynamite pairing of Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn at its center, Bringing Up Baby shines and excels on multiple levels. It’s debatably one of the greatest screwball comedies ever made, it’s a highlight of the entire 1930s, and there’s an argument to be made that it could well be the greatest thing Howard Hawks ever directed (well, it’s probably a toss-up between this and Rio Bravo; both are excellent for different reasons).

Bringing Up Baby provides non-stop chaos and laughs, and would be quite a stressful movie to watch if it wasn’t also exceedingly funny. Everything that could go wrong for the lead characters does, the titular Baby is a leopard who frequently steals the show, and there’s so much energy to the entire thing that it’s shocking it was made so many decades ago. Bringing Up Baby feels both of its time and ahead of its time, satisfying as something old-fashioned while also having lost none of its comedic edge in the (many) years since its release in 1938.

Bringing Up Baby Release Date February 18, 1938 Director Howard Hawks Cast Katharine Hepburn , Cary Grant , Walter Catlett , Barry Fitzgerald Runtime 102 minutes Main Genre Comedy

