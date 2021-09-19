As Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series prepares to step away from tradition in a big way — the second season of the show will switch base from New Zealand to the U.K. — an old cohort has been enlisted. Deadline reports that composer Howard Shore is in talks to score the series.

Shore previously scored every film in the Middle-earth saga, including three Lord of the Rings movies and three films in the Hobbit prequel series. He is a three-time winner of the Academy Award, two of which he won for scoring the first and third Lord of the Rings films. He also won the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Into the West" from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. He most recently composed the music for Kornél Mundruczó’s Pieces of a Woman and Deepa Mehta’s Funny Boy.

Shore’s score for the Lord of the Rings series remains among of the most recognizable pieces of movie music of all time. He told Collider in a 2015 interview that music had been a part of his entire life. “I have been writing music since I was 9. I took harmony and counterpoint classes when I was studying the clarinet. So, I’ve been writing for an awfully long time. It just became part of everyday life,” he said.

Production on the first season of the show — reportedly budgeted at a record-breaking $465 million — recently wrapped in Auckland for a September 2022 release. Amazon subsequently announced that the show’s second season would be shot in the U.K., the home country of series author J.R.R Tolkien. Pre-production is expected to begin early 2022.

Developed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the show is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings books and films. The first image from the series, which appeared to tease the legendary city of Valmar, was released by Amazon in August.

The still-untitled Lord of the Rings series features Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The first two episodes have been directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), with Charlotte Brändström (The Witcher) helming two more and Wayne Che Yip directing four episodes. The first season will consist of eight episodes. Stay tuned to Collider for more Lord of the Rings news.

