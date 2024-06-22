The Big Picture Howie Mandel shared a scary story about his wife's accident in Las Vegas, where she ended up with a broken cheek.

Howie Mandel is a household name for his work on America's Got Talent, and he's one of the judges that people love the most. The former host of Deal or No Deal has made fans excited to see what he is doing next. Recently, he shared a scary story about his wife, Terry Mandel. The couple were in Las Vegas and were partying when things got a little too wild and Mandel found his wife bleeding in their hotel room.

While on Live With Kelly and Mark, Mandel shared the story about what happened. "We partied," Mandel said. "It was too much. And [Terry] was tipsy. I did not know that, and in the middle of the night she got up and, I don't know where she was headed, but she headed into the wall. And she fell and hit the wainscoting. She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, then fell on the floor, and broke her cheek."

Mandel went on to explain that he could hear something going on and asked his wife where she was. "I heard ‘bang’ and ‘ahh' and I woke up and I went, ‘Where are you?’ And she went ‘I don’t know.' That's what she said," Mandel said. He then showed the audience a picture of what happened to his wife's face and showed the bruising and the cuts that happened as a result of it.

Howie Mandel's Wife Terry Recovered Well From the Incident

Mandel then talked about what happened when he found her after he woke up and realized what was happening. "I turn on the light, I look, I look around the bed. She's in the corner, face down, and I didn't know she'd cut her head. But blood is pooling," he said. "I freaked out. I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There's blood every[where]. I went and grabbed all the towels, and all the towels are covered with blood. And she's going ‘Get me ice. Get me ice.' I don't know where to get ice," Mandel said, which is ironic, since the pair were in a hotel.

"When she did that, I saw her head, and you could actually see her skull. It opened up," he said and then went on to talk about how much it freaked him out. "I freaked." But when asked how she was doing now, Mandel clarified that she was fine. "She is absolutely perfect," he said. "There is not a scar. She is beautiful." The America's Got Talent judge later amended his story on TMZ, stating that his wife was high, not drunk, as she "took gummies."

