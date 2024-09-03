Get ready to sink your teeth into one of the wildest horror sequels ever filmed - in glorious high-definition. Howling II: Your Sister is a Werewolf is coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time. The loose sequel to 1981's The Howling will be released by Vinegar Syndrome later this year.

The set will feature a brand new 4K transfer of the film's uncensored international cut, scanned and restored from its original 35mm negative. It will also come with a wild pack of extras, including an all-new commentary track from director Philippe Mora (Mad Dog Morgan) and horror expert Kelly Goodner; archival commentaries from Mora, composer Steve Parsons (Split Second), and editor Charles Bornstein (Halloween); interviews with the cast and crew; a featurette on star Christopher Lee; a spotlight on the film's special effects and makeup; and the film's theatrical trailer and a stills gallery. The set will retail for $39.99 USD, or $37.99 for a set with a limited edition slipcase; it can be preordered now on VinegarSyndrome.com.

What Is 'Howling II: Your Sister Is a Werewolf' About?

Howling II: Your Sister Is a Werewolf (which was also known in some markets as Howling II: Stirba - Werewolf Bitch) opens with Ben White (Reb Brown, Space Mutiny) mourning the death of his newscaster sister Karen (Dee Wallace's character from the first film, who was shot dead on live TV after transforming into a werewolf). Learning the truth about his sister's death, he teams up with her colleague Jenny (Annie McEnroe, Beetlejuice) and werewolf hunter Stefan Crosscoe (Lee) and heads to Transylvania, where they plan to kill immortal werewolf queen Stirba (Sibyl Danning, Battle Beyond the Stars). They find the werewolves in the midst of an extremely 1980s bacchanal, complete with a performance by New Wave band Babel. A gruesome orgy of fur, fangs, and fury ensues, and nobody might get out alive. The film features a script co-written by Gary Brandner, who wrote the novel The Howling was based on; however, it does not adapt any character or scenario from that book or its two sequels.

Although Howling II failed to replicate the success of its predecessor, it still spawned a long-running series of sequels, many with only tangential connections to the original. Its immediate followup, Howling III: The Marsupials, moved the action to Australia, and dealt with a community of were-thylacines; it was the final sequel to receive a theatrical release. In 2020, It's Andy Muschietti was attached to direct a remake, although the project has seemingly stalled.

Vinegar Syndrome's 4K release of Howling II: Your Sister is a Werewolf will be released this fall. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.