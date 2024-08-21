H.P. Lovecraft was one of the most influential horror and sci-fi writers ever. During the early 20th century, he penned scores of stories that pushed the genre's boundaries, creating tropes and concepts that would inspire countless writers to come. Indeed, creators like Stephen King, John Carpenter, and Guillermo Del Toro have all cited him as an influence. Most of all, Lovecraft is renowned for his 'cosmic horror' tales, populated by nightmarish monsters like Dagon and, of course, Cthulhu. The entire 'eldritch horror' subgenre owes its existence to him.

While his stories are creative and often intensely creepy, Lovecraft's writing is notoriously difficult to translate to the screen. As a result, most adaptations of his work are pretty lackluster. That said, some of them are at least watchable, and a few are even great. Fans of mind-bending plots, atmospheric dread, and abundant galore should enjoy them. Here are the ten best movies based on Lovecraft stories, ranked.

10 'Necronomicon' (1993)

Directed by Christophe Gans, Shūsuke Kaneko, and Brian Yuzna

Close

"There is one thing I have always maintained. If a man's shoe is dirty, you got to wonder about his sole." This anthology adapts several of Lovecraft’s stories, weaving them together with a fictional narrative involving Lovecraft himself (played by Jeffrey Combs). The movie is divided into four segments and a wraparound story, each exploring themes of forbidden knowledge and cosmic horror, each progressively darker and more grotesque. The tales include resurrection, immortality, and alien horrors; all the Lovecraftian good stuff.

The entries vary in quality (the final two chapters are especially weak), as does the acting, although stars David Warner and Bruce Payne are commendably committed, and Combs is enjoyable as Lovecraft. Despite its flaws, zaniness and gross-out special effects carry Necronomicon over the finish line. It won't win over any new converts, but fans of this kind of rough-and-ready B-grade horror should get a kick out of it.

Buy on Amazon

9 'Castle Freak' (1995)

Directed by Stuart Gordon

Image by Nimesh Niyomal

"If you leave me, the cops will think I'm guilty!" Castle Freak is a loose adaptation of Lovecraft’s story The Outsider. It revolves around an American family that inherits a centuries-old castle in Italy, unaware of the dark secret it holds. Jeffrey Combs and Barbara Crampton star as the parents, who soon discover that the castle is home to a deformed, violent creature, the product of years of abuse and isolation.

The premise is solid, and the use of a genuine Italian castle adds to the immersion. The atmosphere and psychological aspects take a backseat to pulp entertainment, however. In their place, director Stuart Gordon serves up a steady stream of mayhem, gore, and raunchy content. (The film's tagline is "Hideous, hungry, and loose.") Again, it's aimed at a very specific audience and won't be everyone's cup of tea. That said, when it comes to trashy haunted house movies, one could do a lot worse.

Castle Freak Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 14, 1995 Director Stuart Gordon Cast Barbara Crampton , Jeffrey Combs , Jonathan Fuller , Jessica Dollarhide , Massimo Sarchielli Runtime 90 Minutes Writers Stuart Gordon , Dennis Paoli

8 'The Resurrected' (1991)

Directed by Dan O'Bannon

Image via Lionsgate

"What's the street value of wizard's bones?" Alien screenwriter Dan O'Bannon directed this horror from Lovecraft’s novella The Case of Charles Dexter Ward. It's about private investigator John March (John Terry), who is hired to look into the strange activities of Charles Dexter Ward (Chris Sarandon), a man obsessed with his ancestor’s dark legacy. As March delves deeper, he uncovers a horrifying truth: Ward has resurrected his ancestor, a warlock with knowledge of necromancy, and is conducting gruesome experiments involving reanimation.

This is an ambitious movie that takes its Lovecraftian scares seriously. It deserves kudos for trying to conjure up an unsettling atmosphere and for the way the narrative unfolds at a slow burn, gradually revealing more information. Nevertheless, The Resurrected falls short of its potential. Some of the acting is flat, a few effects appear a little flimsy, and the third act becomes something of a mess. For a better adaptation of the same material, check out Roger Corman's The Haunted Palace.

Buy on Amazon

7 'Dagon' (2001)

Directed by Stuart Gordon

Image via Filmax International

"I still have human feelings." This Stuart Gordon outing is based on the short story of the same name as well as Lovecraft's novella The Shadow over Innsmouth. The main characters are Paul (Ezra Godden) and Barbara (Raquel Meroño), a young couple who find themselves stranded in a strange, decaying seaside town after a boating accident. As they seek help, they encounter the town’s bizarre inhabitants, who worship a sea god named Dagon and possess disturbing, fish-like characteristics.

Sure, some of the acting is wooden, and more than a few lines of dialogue are clunky, but Dagon radiates Gordon's deep devotion to the author's work. He clearly poured a lot of effort into trying to capture the nightmarishness of Lovecraft's stories. For this reason, Dagon will likely please fans of eldritch horror. It's a bit silly, but it's a decent attempt at a subgenre that is difficult to get right.

Watch on Roku

6 'The Whisperer in Darkness' (2011)

Directed by Sean Branney

Image via H. P. Lovecraft Historical Society

"Fear urges men to empty their minds of pity." In this one, folklore professor Albert Wilmarth (Matt Foyer) investigates strange occurrences in rural Vermont after receiving letters from a local farmer about supposed alien artifacts. To his surprise, Wilmarth uncovers evidence of genuine extraterrestrial beings, known as the Mi-Go, who are secretly operating in the area. They and their human followers are attempting to open a portal to a hellish outpost on Pluto.

The Whisperer in Darkness is clearly a low-budget movie (it was produced by the H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society rather than a studio). It's fairly lean and minimal, small in scope, and light on the special effects. Nevertheless, the cast and crew do a lot with their limited resources, resulting in a solid take on eldritch horror. It works because it's a little lighthearted, never taking itself too seriously. This extends to Foyer's performance. At times, he appears to be poking fun at the stereotypical protagonists of B-movie horrors.

Buy on Amazon

5 'In the Mouth of Madness' (1994)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via New Line Cinema

"A reality is just what we tell each other it is." In the Mouth of Madness is a bit of a cheat since it's not adapted wholesale from any one Lovecraft story. Instead, it borrows liberally from a host of his tales, heavily channeling his themes and style. Sam Neill leads the cast as insurance investigator John Trent, who is tasked with finding a missing horror author named Sutter Cane (Jürgen Prochnow). He soon discovers that Cane’s books are driving readers insane and that the fictional horrors in the novels are becoming real.

This is not director John Carpenter's best work, but the movie is definitely quirky and charming. It gets stylistically playful, too, with clever use of flashbacks and several meta and self-referential scenes. The narrative is nothing if not creative, getting wackier and wackier as it rolls along. It breezes by at just 95 minutes long, making for a flawed but fun viewing experience.

4 'From Beyond' (1986)

Directed by Stuart Gordon

Image via Empire Pictures

"We are the most powerful being in the universe!" From Beyond was Stuart Gordon's sophomore effort as a director, and it's almost as hard-hitting as his debut. It follows scientists Dr. Edward Pretorius (Ted Sorel) and Dr. Crawford Tillinghast (Jeffrey Combs), who invent a machine called the Resonator, designed to stimulate the pineal gland and allow humans to perceive other dimensions. However, the experiment goes horribly wrong when the machine opens a portal to a parallel universe filled with monstrous, otherworldly creatures.

An over-the-top aesthetic and a hearty dose of satire elevate From Beyond above most '80s pulp horror. It revels in its eccentricity, cranking the gore up to 11 and featuring an impressive amount of slime. It's Lovecraft by way of Roger Corman and David Cronenberg, aiming to gross the audience out as much as scare them. The plot may come from another storyteller, but the execution is unmistakably Gordon.

From Beyond Release Date October 24, 1986 Director Stuart Gordon Cast Jeffrey Combs , Barbara Crampton , Ted Sorel , Ken Foree , Carolyn Purdy-Gordon , Bunny Summers , Bruce McGuire , Del Russel Runtime 85 Minutes Writers H.P. Lovecraft , Brian Yuzna , Dennis Paoli

WATCH on PRIME

3 'The Call of Cthulhu' (2005)

Directed by Andrew Leman

Image via the HP Lovecraft Historical Society

"The world is indeed comic, but the joke is on mankind." Like The Whisperer in Darkness, The Call of Cthulhu was put together on a shoestring budget by the H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society. It focuses on a man who uncovers evidence of an ancient, cosmic entity that lies dormant beneath the sea. Through a series of interwoven narratives, the film explores the discovery of Cthulhu’s cult, the madness that befalls those who encounter its influence, and the impending dread of the creature’s awakening.

Notably, The Call of Cthulhu is presented in the style of a 1920s silent movie, capturing the atmosphere of the era in which Lovecraft wrote. This is effective and immediately gives the project a unique feel. In short, the cast and crew turn a seemingly unfilmable story into a neat experimental movie. Even though it's just 47 minutes long, the film honestly contains more charm than most feature-length Lovecraft adaptations. The filmmakers' passion for the author's work is evident - and infectious.

The Call of Cthulhu Release Date June 6, 2005 Director Andrew Leman Cast John Bolen , Chad Fifer , John Klemantaski , Jason Owens , D. Grigsby Poland , David Mersault , Matt Foyer Runtime 47 Minutes Writers Sean Branney

Buy on Amazon

2 'Color Out of Space' (2019)

Directed by Richard Stanley

Image via RLJE Films

"What touched this place cannot be quantified or understood by human science." Nicolas Cage stars in this visually striking sci-fi as Nathan Gardner, an average Joe who begins to experience bizarre and terrifying phenomena after a meteorite crashes near his farm. The meteorite releases a strange, otherworldly color that begins to infect everything around it, warping reality and driving the Gardner family to madness.

Color Out of Space could easily have crashed and burned, but instead, it's a pretty slick and fun project. The story is intriguing, if not the most original. Plus, Cage is enjoyable, striking a balance between believable and over-the-top (mostly). But really it's the visuals that steal the show here. As the color spreads, the environment, animals, and people undergo horrific transformations, which are realized through impressive cinematography and CGI. In other words, with this film, director Richard Stanley and his team laid a new blueprint for modern adaptations of Lovecraft's notoriously tricky work.

Color Out of Space Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date September 7, 2019 Director Richard Stanley Cast Nicolas Cage , Joely Richardson , Q'orianka Kilcher , Tommy Chong , Madeleine Arthur , Julian Hilliard Runtime 111 Writers Scarlett Amaris , H.P. Lovecraft , Richard Stanley

1 'Re-Animator' (1985)

Directed by Stuart Gordon

Image via Empire International Pictures

"We can defeat death. We can achieve every doctor's dream." When it comes to the best movies based on Lovecraft's work, there's no topping Re-Animator, which is a legitimate gem of '80s comedy horror. Jeffrey Combs turns in his defining performance as medical student Herbert West, who invents a serum that can bring the dead back to life. However, the reanimated corpses are not as they once were: they are uncontrollable and violent. Some even possess superhuman abilities.

This is a high-energy splatter flick, anchored by Combs's darkly comedic performance and delightfully gruesome effects. A macabre sense of humor animates the whole thing, most evident in the movie's most famous moment, which involves a reanimated decapitated head. It's frankly impressive how much mayhem Gordon is able to cram into the movie's 86-minute runtime. Not for nothing, Re-Animator has developed a cult following and has earned its spot in the annals of low-budget horror.