While Robert McCall's journey came to an end in The Equalizer 3, Robyn McCall is still kicking tail, and waiting for her next case. That's right, season 5 of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah is about to make its return with an explosive midseason premiere. The season will pick up right where the first half of season 5 left off in December 2024, continuing the action-packed adventures of the former CIA operative turned vigilante, Robyn McCall.

The Equalizer first aired in February 2021, coming off the back of the first two Equalizer movies starring Denzel Washington, adapted from author Michael Sloan's series of novels. Each of the Equalizer films were respectable critical and financial hits, each raking in around $190 million at the worldwide box office (making The Equalizer one of the most financially consistent franchises), so it wasn't too much of a surprise when a network crime procedural of the same name was green lit. However, instead of casting a different actor in the role of Robert McCall, the series took a different approach, gender-bending the character into Robyn McCall, who stands as her own character unrelated to that of the Denzel-starring films or the protagonist of the novels.

While The Equalizer largely received a mixed reception early on in the series' lifespan, Queen Latifah's crime procedural has found a following on Netflix, where the first three seasons are currently available to stream. Given the series' sudden surge in popularity, it'll be interesting to see how many new fans come on board for the midseason premiere. Continue reading to find out where you can watch the premiere when it airs.

When Is 'The Equalizer' Season 5 Returning?

The Equalizer season 5's midseason premiere will air on Sunday, February 16, 2025, precisely at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The show previously occupied the 9:30pm slot before recently being pushed back to 10pm. However, The Equalizer has kept consistent in its Sunday night slot, whereas similar network series in the same vein, such as Kathy Bates-starring legal drama Matlock, have recently shifted their time slot.

Where Can You Watch 'The Equalizer' Season 5?

The Equalizer is airing on CBS. But for those who have cut the cord, there are ways to stream the series as well. As mentioned previously, the first three seasons of The Equalizer are streaming on Netflix, for those who wish to catch up on the early episodes of the series. However, the primary streaming home for the crime drama series is Paramount+, which serves as the streaming home for the majority of CBS' shows, with examples including the aforementioned Matlock and crime procedural, FBI.

For those who wish to acquire a subscription to Paramount+, here is a handy pricing guide which can be used to find the best plan for you.

Plan Monthly Price Annual Price Free Trial Features Paramount+ with Showtime $12.99/month (after trial has ended) $119.99/year (after trial has ended) 1 week No ads (except live TV)

Download movies & shows

Access to Showtime's extensive library of titles

Stream CBS live, including sports and other live events Paramount+ Essential $7.99/month (after trial has ended) $59.99/year (after trial has ended) 1 week Limited to moderate ad support

Access to well over 40,000 episodes & movies in Paramount+'s catalog

Stream on 3 devices at once

Can You Stream 'The Equalizer' Season 5' Without Paramount+?

It's a bit complicated, as the answer is both yes and no. Aside from the first three seasons of The Equalizer being housed within Netflix's library, the first three seasons of the series are also available to stream on The Roku Channel. However, if you wish to watch the fourth or fifth seasons of The Equalizer, you will either need cable TV or a subscription to Paramount+.

What Is the Episode Schedule for 'The Equalizer' Season 5?

For those who want a more thorough breakdown of The Equalizer season 5's release schedule, look no further than the handy guide below.

Episode Title Release Date 1 "The Lost Ones" Sunday, October 20, 2024 2 "Haunted Heights" Sunday, October 27, 2024 3 "Just Fans" Sunday, November 3, 2024 4 "Sacrifice" Sunday, November 17, 2024 5 "Take My Life... Please!" Sunday, November 24, 2024 6 "The Fight for Life" Sunday, December 1, 2024 7 "Slay Ride" Sunday, December 8, 2024 8 "Guns and Roses" Sunday, February 16, 2025 9 "Stolen Angel" Sunday, February 23, 2025 10 TBA TBA 11 TBA TBA 12 TBA TBA 13 TBA TBA 14 TBA TBA 15 TBA TBA 16 TBA TBA

Image via CBS

