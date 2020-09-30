New ‘Hubie Halloween’ Trailer Debuts a Week Ahead of Netflix Release

Hubie Halloween, which is, incredibly, Adam Sandler’s first live-action Halloween-themed movie, is very nearly upon us. The movie, which is directed by Sandler regular Steve Brill (who also directed recent Sandler/Netflix joints The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler), debuts next week and as an early Halloween treat, Netflix has blessed us with a new trailer.

The trailer has pretty much everything you’d expect from this type of movie, including (but not limited to) Adam Sandler fashioning an entire character around his “give me some candy” schtick from Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, various Sandler regular supporting players (including Kevin James, Steve Buscemi and Tim Meadows) and a vaguely supernatural plot. What you were probably not expecting to see was Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb, as Sandler’s mother, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with, “If you can read this, you’re in fart range,” but here we are.

The movie, which also stars Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Kenan Thompson and Noah Schnapp, concerns the titular character attempting to protect his beloved town of Salem from supernatural evil, hits Netflix on October 7. It actually looks like it could be some silly Halloween fun … or it could be a razor blade in your apple. Either way, we’ll be there.

