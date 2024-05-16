The Big Picture Hugh Dancy & Bryce Dallas Howard join Mads Mikkelsen at Fan Expo Boston, making for a star-studded lineup for fans to enjoy!

The festival will also feature icons like Rosario Dawson, Marisa Tomei, and Sam Raimi, offering a variety of celebrity interactions.

With tickets now available, attendees can look forward to meeting their favorite stars from Star Wars, Marvel, Star Trek, and more at the event.

Just days after it was announced that the legendary Mads Mikkelsen would be in attendance at this year’s Fan Expo Boston, two more huge names were added to the already stacked list of talent. Downton Abbey: A New Era and Ella Enchanted star, Hugh Dancy, will be joining his Hannibal co-star at the yearly event along with Jurassic World franchise and Argylle star, Bryce Dallas Howard. The news came from the ever-handy and informative Fan Expo Boston’s X account, which has been keeping attendees up to date on the famous faces they’ll see when the festivities kick off on June 14.

After landing his big break in 2001’s war flick, Black Hawk Down, Dancy’s career took off like rocket fuel. The actor has easily crisscrossed genres, stealing hearts in whatever role he steps into with his charm and charisma. Since 2022, Dancy has appeared as Nolan Price, the Executive Assistant District Attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in NBC’s ongoing beloved fan-favorite crime drama, Law & Order.

M. Night Shyamalan fans will know her from The Village or Lady in the Water, while diehard Twilighters will recognize her from 2010s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. And then there’s her comic book adaptation background as Gwen Stacy in 2007’s Spider-Man 3 and her romp with dinos in the Jurassic World franchise. However you cut it, Howard has a lengthy list of credits that have drawn fans in during her career, making her an exciting addition to the festival’s lineup of celebrities.

Who Else Will Be At Fan Expo Boston?

The celebs are piling up left and right for the upcoming event with names from fandoms like Star Wars, Marvel, Star Trek, and more appearing to give back to their fans. Among the familiar faces, audiences can expect to see Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil, Daredevil: Born Again), Marisa Tomei (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Saved By the Bell alumni Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez, Charmed stars Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs, Star Trek: Voyager’s Kate Mulgrew, numerous members of the National Lampoon franchise including Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo, and The Evil Dead, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director, Sam Raimi.

Tickets are now on sale on the event’s website, where you can also learn more about who will be joining on what days. Stay tuned to Collider for more exciting updates surrounding Fan Expo Boston.

