A new royal decree has been issued: Hugh Grant returns to HBO for the limited series The Palace alongside Andrea Riseborough, Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts, according to Deadline.

What role Grant will play is not clear, as his role and the others in the series are being kept under wraps, but it is known he will appear in a guest starring capacity. We also know The Palace centers around a year spent under the rule of an authoritarian regime. What's particularly interesting about Grant's casting is that the series will reunite the actor with Winslet. The two notably starred in the critically acclaimed 1996 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility by Ang Lee. In the film, which also starred Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman, Winslet played Marianne Dashwood while grant played Edward Ferrars.

The Palace also marks Grant's return to HBO, as he was in their 2020 limited series The Undoing, where he played husband and father Jonathan Fraser. His wife, Grace Fraser, played by Nicole Kidman, is a wealthy New York therapist who becomes involved in a murder case where her husband is the prime suspect. Over the course of the series, she discovers darker truths about the man she thought she knew above all others. His role as Jonathan Fraser earned him Critics Choice, Emmy, and SAG (Screen Actor Guild) nominations, and it was HBO's most-watched show of that year. HBO most likely looks to have repeat success with The Palace.

In addition to seeing Grant in The Undoing, people last saw BAFTA-winning actor Grant in his cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which comes to Netflix on December 23. People will next see Grant in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, meant for a March 2023 release.

Writers of The Palace include Gary Shteyngart, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Sarah DeLappe, Seth Reiss, and Will Tracy — writer, showrunner, and executive producer of Succession. Other executive producers include BAFTA winner Stephen Frears, Frank Rich, Winslet, and Tracey Seaward. Grant also reunites with director Frears on The Palace, as he worked with Frears on Florence Foster Jenkins and A Very English Scandal (which earned Frears and Grant Emmy nominations).

There is no release date set for The Palace yet, but keep an eye on Collider for more details about the limited series as they develop. Until then, you can catch Grant in the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer below: