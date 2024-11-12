Hugh Grant surprised everyone when he appeared in trailers for the horror movie Heretic, since he's most famous for playing endearingly goofy romantic leads. Even when he's played villains, they've been in straight dramas or lighter fare like Paddington 2. Heretic is the first time Grant's played an actual horror villain, and now that it's widely available in theaters, critics and audiences are both praising his chilling performance as more than worth the price of admission. But even more surprisingly, Heretic isn't Hugh Grant's first horror movie: that honor goes to Ken Russell's The Lair of the White Worm.

In 1988, Grant starred in Ken Russell's comedy-horror adaptation of Bram Stoker's The Lair of the White Worm. Grant plays Lord James D’Ampton, head of a British estate at the center of an ancient legend about a mythical snake-like monster. Russell takes the trappings of this classic fantasy horror set-up and turns it into an over-the-top, borderline satire with exaggerated character clichés and a ton of sexual innuendo. Grant isn't a villain here, but his standard posh personality creates a great foil for the utterly bizarre events happening around him.

‘The Lair of the White Worm’ Is Based on a Lesser Bram Stoker Novel

Almost everyone knows that Bram Stoker is the author of the horror classic Dracula but probably can’t name anything else he wrote; The Lair of the White Worm is one of these less famous (and less well-regarded) works. Ken Russell’s adaptation isn’t all that faithful to the novel, but the core idea of a snake-like monster under a British estate is still there. The movie begins with Angus Flint (a very young Peter Capaldi), a Scottish archeology student, excavating the site of an old convent. He discovers what appears to be an enormous snake skull, which he believes may have a connection to the legend of the worm or snake-like creature that used to terrorize the D’Ampton estate.

Together with the current lord of the estate, James D’Ampton (Grant), and their romantic interests, Mary and Eve Trent (Sammi Davis and Catherine Oxenberg), Angus investigates strange happenings around the estate. This includes the behavior of the suspicious but sultry neighbor, Lady Sylvia Marsh (Amanda Donohoe), who may be more than she seems. The general gist of the plot is a pretty standard heroic adventure with horror elements, but because this is Ken Russell, there’s nothing about the rest of the movie that’s standard.

Hugh Grant Is the Posh Foil to The Madness of Everyone Else in ‘The Lair of the White Worm’

Once Amanda Donohoe steps into frame, The Lair of the White Worm goes buck wild. Donohoe shows that she’s evil almost immediately and clearly revels in acting like a literal snake. Later, Eve sees a very trippy vision of the convent’s past done with hilariously cheesy greenscreen effects. This kind of surreal, dream-like sequence is all over The Lair of the White Worm; Hugh Grant’s character also has a dream in which Eve and Sylvia get into a catfight while dressed as flight attendants. The symbolism is hilariously heavy-handed, especially when Grant holds a pen in his lap and raises it suggestively.

And that’s most of what Grant does in The Lair of the White Worm: he watches the insanity unfold with not much more than an arched eyebrow and a no-nonsense attitude. He’s also using what is possibly his poshest accent ever, further exaggerating the stereotype of the emotionless British upper class. His unflappable politeness is a great contrast to the weird events he witnesses. Even when he's face-to-face with the horror, Grant's patented “adorkable” clumsiness comes into play by causing him to stumble loudly into a drum set right after a climactic fight.

Director Ken Russell Wants You To Laugh At ‘The Lair of the White Worm’

Contemporary critics were lukewarm towards The Lair of the White Worm, but the movie has gained cult film status since, and rightfully so; it’s unabashedly sexual, the villain is played to the absolute hilt, and it comedically destroys the usual tropes of a typical fantasy adventure. Donohoe’s villain seduces a young man like you would expect of a supernatural femme fatale – except she does so over a game of Snakes and Ladders. Capaldi’s very Scottish Angus also just happens to have his kilt and bagpipes with him while on his archaeological assignment, and he uses them to fend off one of the villain’s thralls. And Grant's reaction to Capaldi saving the day is just a flat "damn" and a brief lament about not being the hero.

If you don’t mind a complete lack of taste when it comes to sexuality, the sheer ridiculousness of The Lair of the White Worm, amplified by Grant’s comedically unphased performance, is worth watching. As Russell himself said in an interview with Fangoria, the film is meant to be seen as a horror comedy, and he “actively encourage[s] the audience to laugh along with White Worm.”

The Lair of the White Worm is available to stream in the U.S. on Tubi.

