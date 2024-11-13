Hugh Grant is at a point in his career where romance is no longer a defining trait in his films. Now that he's rebranded himself as an expert character actor and delectable rogue in films like Heretic and Paddington 2, it's hard to go back to when he was the reigning rom-com king and look past his characters' numerous red flags. If you're somebody who loved his time as a floppy-haired scamp and wondered how he first built up his star power muscles, then you should check out Maurice, a landmark moment in queer cinema history that was vital to launching Grant's film career.

What is 'Maurice' About?

Maurice (James Wilby) and Clive (Grant) are college chums who quickly realize that their friendly affection for each other is much more than a simple bromance. Both painfully aware of the societal necessity of staying in the closet in early 1900s-era Britain, the two attempt to engage in a behind-closed-doors love affair, sneaking away to fulfill their hungry desires. But when a close friend of theirs is thrown in prison for his homosexuality, Clive is scared off and retreats to a lavender marriage of security, leaving Maurice to lick his wounds. Some time passes, and Maurice finds himself the object of affection for Alec (Rupert Graves), the gardener of Clive's huge estate, and Maurice is amiss as to how to respond, since he'd recommitted to going into the closet. But Maurice eventually melts under Alec's aggressive advances, and that could be the start of a renewed passion in his previously stifled emotional life.

'Maurice's Depiction of Gay Love Was Groundbreaking

While its depiction of sexual activity might seem tame by today's standards, Maurice was a genuinely groundbreaking portrayal of gay love on-screen, primarily for how upfront it was with the physical desire and its ability to be honest about the dangers of being out, while being an ultimately positive plea to pursue love. For as much as it nails the feeling of leisurely wasting hours out of class on gondola rides and cricket matches on sunny afternoons, it's equally salivating at the transformative thrill of snatching that brief moment in time when skin can touch skin and solitary secrets can be shared.

The time that Maurice and Clive shared may seem fleeting, but it still serves as the bedrock of their outlook on how to live life, and the film is quietly radical in its equal empathy for Maurice's and Clive's decisions. On the flipside, the scenes between Maurice and Alec dive into high romance tempered with anxiety, hushed discussions of a future together while trying to stifle the excitement of the moonlit makeouts the night before. It is a well-rounded depiction of living a gay lifestyle that was particularly impactful because of being released in the middle of the AIDS epidemic in 1987, one that left gay men feeling both seen and assured that they could assert themselves and find a truly happy life.

The Film Paved the Way For Hugh Grant's Career

Close

Clive might not be the most important character of this story, being more of a plot device for Maurice's development, but Hugh Grant makes him endearing and, it must be said, very sexy. Seeing him at the start of his floppy-haired, puppy-dog cuteness era is quite gasp-worthy, and it's easy to see why Maurice would find his sexual awakening in him. Many of the elements that we think of as being essential to Grant's screen presence are already here, if not quite fully formed. His sardonic wit, his droll demeanor, the apprehensiveness hidden under a veneer of cynical exhaustion, even the lack of confrontational makeup.

While Maurice and Clive are both influenced by a fear of their own identities, Clive is the one who caves to social pressure and rationalizes running away from a happy life, and Grant sells the lies he tells himself, and makes where his character winds up feel deeply tragic. It's here that you can see Grant's sneaky ability to bring tenderness and dramatic pathos to characters who are defined by their selfishness, as it's hard not to feel sorry for Clive, who knows fully the cost of the life he's chosen to live. Maurice might end with Clive closing the blinds to a life of spiritual fulfillment, but it opened the doors for Hugh Grant to have a robust career of artistic fulfillment.

Maurice Set in early 20th-century England, Maurice follows the emotional and societal struggles of a young man coming to terms with his homosexual identity. As he navigates the constraints of Edwardian society, he seeks love and self-acceptance, challenging the conventions and expectations of his time. Release Date October 13, 1987 Director James Ivory Cast James Wilby , Hugh Grant Rupert Graves , Denholm Elliott , Simon Callow , Ben Kingsley Runtime 140 minutes

Maurice is streaming in the US on Tubi.

WATCH ON TUBI