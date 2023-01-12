While Hugh Grant was once the romantic idol of a generation thanks to his roles in romantic classics like About a Boy, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually, and Notting Hill, just to name a few, he’s managed to completely reinvent himself as a playful character actor within the last few years of his career. Grant simply seems to be having a blast goofing around, as evidenced by his ridiculously scene-chewing moments in Paddington 2. The loveable family sequel cast Grant in a self-deprecating role as a past-his-prime movie star who is secretly a master thief. It’s an amusing role that proclaimed that Grant was willing to lampoon himself, but he nearly got the same opportunity two decades prior when he was briefly considered for a role in the Harry Potter franchise.

Grant had been in talks to play Gilderoy Lockhart, the mischievous Professor of Defense Against The Dark Arts in the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Lockhart is a famous wizard who is essentially a celebrity, and his charms are enough to earn him a position among Hogwart’s professors. However, it’s ultimately revealed that despite his bold claims and epic stories, Lockhart’s skills are performative. He’s simply a fraud with no real magical talents, and he’s unable to save Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) in a few critical moments.

Grant was unable to take part in the highly-anticipated sequel due to his commitments on the romantic comedy Two Weeks Notice with Sandra Bullock. The role ultimately went to another British heartthrob when Kenneth Branagh was cast as Lockhart, and delivered an uproariously funny performance that was truly unlike the Shakespearean actor had ever done before. While it was a great opportunity for Branagh to show his range and add a bit of theatricality to the franchise, it’s hard not to wonder what a sly and sillier version may have looked like with Grant in the role. While it’s a little unfortunate that we’ll never get to see Grant as the Defense Against The Dark Arts instructor, his performance as Phoenix Buchanan in Paddington 2 is probably the closest that we’ll ever get.

Similar Characters

Both characters are performers, but not necessarily in the field that they claim to be working in. They both earn their positions out of necessity, and leverage their charisma to take on responsibilities that they aren’t equipped for. Following the events of The Sorcerer's Stone, Hogwarts is in desperate need of a new Defense Against The Dark Arts teacher after it’s revealed that Quirinus Quirrell (Ian Hart) was simply a pawn of the Dark Lord Voldemort. What better way to save face, calm the fears of Wizarding parents, and engage the students in the curriculum than by hiring a celebrated author who has written many popular books about his grand adventures?

Similarly, Buchanan is an egotistical actor who boasts of his reverence within the field. Even the kindly bear Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) is observant enough to note that Buchanan has no actual talents, and that he’s stooped to the point that he’s performing at carnivals and festivals instead of anything that would take a serious commitment. It’s quickly revealed that Buchanan’s acting career is somewhat of a hoax; he’s secretly a master burglar with his eyes set on a pricey book, and he cruelly framed the innocent bear for the crime, landing him in prison.

Scenery Chewing

Branagh chews the scenery as he tells the students of his adventures, but seemingly forgets to give them any actual lessons. It’s particularly amusing to see him get under the skin of the various skeptics in the Hogwarts staff, particularly Professor Severus Snape (Alan Rickman), who desires the position as Defense Against The Dark Arts professor for himself. Similar to Buchanan, it doesn’t take long for even Harry and Ron (Rupert Grint) to recognize that Lockhart is a charlatan.

After doubting Harry’s claims about the Weasleys’ flying car, Lockhart attempts to heal Harry from a broken leg earned during a Quidditch match. His hoax is revealed when Lockhart vanishes his bone instead of mending it. How could such an accomplished adventurer fail to perform a simple spell? It would have been interesting if Grant had been in the scene, bringing the same physical comedy and awkwardness that he showed in Paddington 2.

Justice Is Served

The similarities between Buchanan and Lockhart continue as they both meet their fate at the hands of children. With their best friend imprisoned for a crime that he did not commit, Judy (Madeline Harris) and Jonathan Brown (Samuel Joslin) investigate the links between Buchanan and the missing book. They are horrified to realize that Buchanan isn’t just responsible for that theft; he’s made a career out of stealing luxurious items. Paddington is simply the latest victim of his deception.

Harry and Ron express the same shock when Lockhart attempts to flee Hogwarts after he’s called upon to rescue Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) from the Chamber of Secrets. They realize that Lockhart’s boasts are all false, and that he never really did anything that he claimed in his books. Like Lockhart, he’s shallow and selfish, and is willing to put innocent people in danger instead of taking any risks. While Branagh has a fun bluntness during this scene, it would have been amusing to see Grant forced to be held accountable. The moment in Paddington 2 when he is sentenced to a decade in prison allowed Grant to play out a similar scenario.

It’s also amusing to imagine what Grant could have done with Lockhart’s fate at the end of the film when he’s wiped of his memory, and walks around like a baffled child with a sense of newfound joy. Grant’s incredible musical number at the end of Paddington 2 when he makes friends with his new companions in prison shows the same sense of jovial idiocy and acceptance.

There are many actors considered for roles in the Wizarding World, and while the franchise’s cast is nearly impeccable, it’s always interesting to consider the different scenarios out there. While Branagh got to flex his comedic chops like never before, it would have been amusing to see Grant lampoon his popularity during the height of his stardom. Even if that self-awareness was saved for later in his career, Grant finally showed us what his Lockhart would have been in Paddington 2.