Hugh Grant is one of the most charismatic actors of his generation, and has managed to be far more dynamic in range than one may have expected. Grant certainly rose to prominence in the 1990s, in which his leading roles in many romantic comedies established him as a heartthrob; while it may be easy to dismiss what Grant did in those movies as “silly,” it’s clear when looking at less successful films within the genre that it takes true talent to make these stories work.

Ironically, Grant has seemingly reinvented his career by playing different villains, which has led him to work on some truly exciting projects. While he'll occasionally pop up in prestigious television shows like The Undoing or The Regime, the vast majority of his best work has been on the big screen. Here are the ten best Hugh Grant performances, ranked.

10 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ (2023)

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a film that was way better than it had any right to be, as it is easy to imagine a totally inaccessible fantasy epic that was made only for those with deep knowledge of the original tabletop games. However, directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein crafted a fun, action-packed romp that had much more in common with The Princess Bride than anything else in the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

Grant is clearly having a blast playing an over-the-top villain whose manipulation, cruelty, and general cowardice are almost comically heightened. Although there has been talk about Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez reprising their roles for a potential sequel, it might be challenging for a second Dungeons & Dragons film to work if it didn’t have a villain as memorable as the one that Grant already portrayed.

9 ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ (2001)

Directed by Sharon Maguire

Bridget Jones’s Diary is one of the most critical romantic comedies of the early 21st century, and certainly proved Renée Zellweger’s talents as a romantic lead when she earned a surprise Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Although it was Colin Firth who broke out as her real romantic foil, Grant has a very memorable role as one of the various men that flirts with Bridget throughout one of the most chaotic years of her life.

Grant was able to bring real depth to a character that could have easily been a complete caricature, and added a lot of humor to the film when it needed it most. Although it’s a relatively smaller role when compared to his other most significant parts, Grant was certainly enthusiastic about the character, to the point that he wrote himself into the upcoming fourth installment in the series.

8 ‘The Gentlemen’ (2020)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

The Gentlemen is one of Guy Ritchie’s best movies, as it allowed him to return to the gangster crime comedy genre that he had started his career with back in the days of Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Although the cast is stacked with amazing actors, Grant may actually have the funniest part in the film as the journalist Fletcher, who is determined to take down the Oklahoma drug kingpin Mickey Cohen (Matthew McConaughey).

Considering that much of the film is told via flashbacks with Charlie Hunnam’s character, Grant gets to dictate where the story of The Gentlemen goes, which makes it a lot more fun than a typical gangster film. Grant clearly has had a positive working relationship with Ritchie, as he also popped in to give memorable side performances in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

7 ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ (1994)

Directed by Mike Newell

Four Weddings and a Funeral is one of the best romantic comedies of the 1990s, as it even managed to swing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. While Four Weddings and a Funeral deals with a lot of familiar subjects that any romantic comedy fan might be familiar with, the characters are detailed in such an artful way that it never feels wholly derivative of what has come before.

Grant doesn’t exactly have great chemistry with Andie McDowell, but that actually works in the film’s favor, as it adds an additional level of awkward humor. Although many of Grant’s romantic comedy roles rested solely on the power of his charisma, Four Weddings and a Funeral did give him the chance to show that he could get serious when the story was dealing with themes of death, loss, and grief.

6 ‘Cloud Atlas’ (2012)

Directed by Tom Tykwer, Lana Wachowski, and Lilly Wachowski

Cloud Atlas is one of the most ambitious films ever made, as the novel of the same name that it was based on was largely deemed “unfilmable” before Tom Tykwer, Lana Wachowski, and Lilly Wachowski decided to move forward with an official adaptation. Through the use of inventive time skips, Cloud Atlas takes place over the course of human existence by highlighting events that take place in six very different timelines.

Grant, as well as the other actors in the film, were asked to play many different roles in order to show how certain human characteristics remain relevant over the entirety of Earth’s history. It was a great chance for Grant to show what a chameleon he was; each of his roles is a standout, and it’s easy to get swept away within the individual stories within each segment of the timeline due to the specificity he brings to his performances.

5 ‘Love Actually’ (2003)

Directed by Richard Curtis

Love Actually is a true modern Christmas classic, as it was released in an era where studios were not afraid to make mainstream crowd pleasers that are set within the holiday season. Although it seems like every fan of Love Actually has a different storyline in the film that they connect with the most, it would be hard not to argue that Grant’s segment as a romantically conflicted Prime Minister of Great Britain is not its most hilarious.

Grant brings awkward sensibilities to the role, which served as a reprieve for the audience during a particular period in England’s political history. While dealing with political office in such an overtly satirical way could have easily led the film to make some sort of partisan statement, Grant is able to portray the character in a way that is just funny, regardless of the context.

4 ‘Heretic’ (2024)

Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

Heretic is certainly one of Grant’s most ambitious roles, as the A24 horror thriller casts him as an obsessive loner who becomes determined to dissuade two young Mormon missionaries from remaining true to their faith. Although at first Grant appears to be a kindly neighbor, he is able to imply a deeper threat that lies beneath when he refuses to give up arguments, and keeps insisting that he is right.

Heretic is a deep deconstruction of toxic masculinity, and Grant is able to show why those that claim to want “good-spirited debates” are just desiring an arena in which they can’t possibly lose an argument. Although Grant has most likely been tempted to play a villain in a superhero movie at some point, it is far more effective to see him in the role of a true monster that reflects a sad reality of modern society.

3 ‘Paddington 2’ (2018)

Directed by Paul King

Paddington 2 is among the most perfect family films ever made, as it managed to be generally good-spirited and optimistic without ever becoming too saccharine. Although the animation used to bring Ben Whishaw’s lovable bear to life is simply extraordinary, Grant is undeniably the film’s scene stealer with his role as a pretentious actor who is actually a master burglar. Even though he is generally the butt of a joke, Grant is able to bring a surprise amount of menace to his performance.

Grant’s performance is obviously one where he is poking fun at himself, and perfectly fits within the over-the-top expressiveness that is inherent to the Paddington universe. While there is certainly a lot of anticipation for the upcoming third entry in the franchise, it may be challenging for Paddington in Peru to find a new antagonist that is nearly as captivating as the one that Grant portrayed.

2 ‘Notting Hill’ (1999)

Directed by Roger Michell

Notting Hill is another quintessential romantic comedy that serves as a reverse version of the “Cinderella story.” Grant stars as a kind-hearted bookshop owner who begins to fall in love with a famous actress (Julia Roberts), which ends up complicating both of their lives.

Notting Hill is certainly hilarious, as it includes many of the “laugh out loud” moments that are inherent to this sort of fish-out-of-water story. That being said, the film is in no way a farce, and does have some intelligent things to say about celebrity culture. It’s a credit to the excellent chemistry that Grant has with Roberts that the more serious romantic themes are able to come across so well, even if the majority of the film is played for laughs. Grant in particular is great playing a somewhat normal guy, proving that he could take on a variety of roles within the genre that he dedicated so much of his career to.

1 ‘About a Boy’ (2002)

Directed by Chris Weitz

Image via Universal Pictures

About a Boy is easily Grant’s most accessible performance, as the film serves as a very cutting satire of the inherent ridiculousness of the romantic comedy genre. Rather than playing a smooth womanizer whose life is bound for success, Grant plays a bit of a loser who finds a second life by becoming a mentor to a young boy (Nicholas Hoult).

The chemistry between Grant and Hoult is what drives the film, as it serves as a strange, albeit hilarious commentary on the nature of dysfunctional families. While Grant has played his fair share of obnoxious and unlikable characters, About a Boy offered him the opportunity to play an immature man who is forced to grow up and genuinely become a much better person than he ever was before. It’s both the funniest and most charming that he has ever been.

