Hugh Grant is having a renaissance, and audiences are delighting in seeing an older, grouchier persona from the revered actor, alongside some increasingly villainous and even flamboyant roles (he is a fantastically entertaining villain in Paddington 2). However, he will always be remembered for the classic rom-coms that he starred in during the 1990s and early 2000s, from Notting Hill to Four Weddings and a Funeral, the likes of which had an impact on the standard rom-com formula forever. However, there is a wonderful 2007 movie of this genre that he starred in with none other than Drew Barrymore which has often been sorely overlooked - and that would be Music and Lyrics. As a film which belongs firmly in the Hugh Grant rom-com canon, there are many reasons, from his surprise musical performance to his and Barrymore's appealing chemistry, to give it a watch.

What Is the Plot of 'Music and Lyrics'?

Hugh Grant plays Alex Fletcher, a pop star whose heyday is long behind him. Once producing hit songs in the band PoP, he now just performs throwback tours. The first thing we are shown in the movie is this fictional pop band's music video for the song "PoP Goes My Heart", with Grant performing as keyboardist and one of two lead singers on a hilariously cheesy take on a stereotypical 1980s pop song. This is an enjoyable and upbeat introduction to the film, setting the tone for the rest of its run.

Genuinely comfortable with the term "has-been," Alex's only condition that he establishes with new professional ventures is that he still gets to perform. When approached to write a new song for pop sensation Cora Corman (Haley Bennett), whilst daunted by the tight deadline, he decides to agree to it because his opportunities are drying up elsewhere. Another hurdle is his need for a lyricist - his previous co-lead singer used to write the lyrics, whilst he composed the music. Meanwhile, whilst on a temporary job watering his plants for him, the haphazard but sweet Sophie Fisher (Drew Barrymore) spontaneously finishes the lines to some of the lyrics that he's been struggling with. And thus, after some nervous hesitation from Sophie, a solution is born.

With a more sincere emotional approach to the lyrics of Cora's song titled "A Way Back Into Love," than the pop star's usual superficially spiritual mode, Sophie works with Alex to produce a heartfelt pop song, challenging and lifting each other along the way. A genuinely touching meeting of minds and hearts through the power of music (and lyrics) then ensues. Only when they learn of Cora's extreme changes to their song are the pair truly tested, requiring that they deeply believe in themselves as artists, and own their true feelings for one another.

Music Is at the Heart of 'Music and Lyrics'

All the best things come to Alex and Sophie through their songwriting, which is the catalyst for them developing a romance and finding their feet creatively. Previously, both had been stuck in a rut. However, whilst hashing out the songs, they begin to explore the past disappointments and betrayals in their lives for the first time, in a healthy and cathartic way. Previously, Sophie had embarked upon an affair with her writing teacher, only to find out that he already had a fiancé. To make matters worse, he wrote a thinly-veiled fictional version of her in his bestselling book, unjustly painting her in a bad light, and claiming that whilst being talented, she lacked her own voice and ideas. This has knocked her confidence, and through Alex's offer to write a song together, and his encouragement and admiration of her talent, she gradually begins to believe in herself. She has a genuine flair for writing and prior to this had lacked the confidence to pursue it seriously. Similarly, during a request for an encore at an Adventureland show, Alex loses faith that the small audience is actually enjoying his songs. Sophie enthuses about his music, helping to reinstate his confidence, and he starts to have more belief in his value as an artist.

As well as reclaiming their self-belief through the artistic process, Alex and Sophie also find creative fulfillment in their songwriting - which we as an audience are able to enjoy too. The memorable tracks are genuinely fun, and there are multiple opportunities which showcase Grant's pastiche on 80s dancing. "PoP Goes My Heart" is funny and legitimately catchy, and you will find yourself humming the tune long after having first heard it, which is helped by the fact that Grant is a surprisingly decent singer. Therefore, as an audience, we can immerse ourselves in this believable world where Grant was an 80s pop icon, and we can experience Alex and Sophie's newfound pleasure in music alongside them.

Through Friction, Hugh Grant & Drew Barrymore's Characters Establish Trust

Although there is clearly a sweetness to the pair's songwriting process, it certainly isn't a smooth and boring journey. There are countless moments of friction, sometimes funny and trivial (like when Sophie dares to move her chair closer to the piano, to Alex's uptight horror) and sometimes in situations which are more serious. Against a backdrop of mutual trust, they work together, discuss their feelings and experiences, and butt heads throughout the creative process, eventually resulting in a solid bond and respect for one another. Teaching and testing each other, they both learn important lessons and create music magic.

The real crisis occurs when pop icon Cora wants to change the song drastically, into a product that is problematic (by appropriating instrumentation and a music style not derived from her own culture) and also fails to capture the message of insecurity of the original song. Alex repeatedly tries to stop Sophie from speaking out against this new arrangement, and when she finally does, she is ignored. Alex's grave mistake in silencing Sophie undermines the song's integrity, and therefore theirs too as artists. He eventually persuades Cora to sing it in the original style, winning back Sophie's trust, and restoring their honorable artistic principles.

'Music and Lyrics' Is a Refreshing Take on Modern Romance

Music and Lyrics is clearly a fond tribute to music and the process of songwriting, being a solid example of a successful movie about music, whilst not being a musical. It also gifts us with a charming metaphor through Barrymore's character, that music embodies the initial attraction to a person, and the lyrics reflect the stages of getting to know them more deeply. This sentiment is echoed by the film, which draws you in with catchy songs and keeps you there with the leading pair's chemistry and healthy romance. It is refreshing to watch a love story develop with creative fulfillment as its central focus, whilst also depicting respect and trust as the pair's wholesome basis for their relationship. Thus, it should not be forgotten as one of Hugh Grant's most feel-good rom-com entries.