No one does romantic comedies quite like Hugh Grant. With his effortless charm, self-deprecating humor, and signature stammer, he ruled the genre throughout the 90s and the 2000s, starring in some of the most beloved rom-coms ever made. In recent years, he’s stepped away from the genre that made him famous, taking on more complex and unexpected roles, such as his turns in the family film Paddington 2, the crime thriller The Gentlemen, and the horror movie Heretic.

Nevertheless, his rom-com era remains unforgettable. Whether he was playing the bumbling yet lovable Englishman or the smooth-talking cad, every role that Grant did made him the definitive leading man for a generation of love stories. His films captured the highs and lows of modern romance, cementing his place in rom-com history. Let's take a look at his ten best romantic comedy films to show that no one does it quite like Hugh Grant.

10 'The Rewrite' (2014)

Directed by Marc Lawrence

In his fourth collaboration with director Marc Lawrence, Hugh Grant stars as Keith Michaels, a washed-up screenwriter who finds himself struggling to land another hit after winning an Oscar years ago. As opportunities dry up, he reluctantly takes a teaching job at a small university, where he plans to coast by with minimal effort. However, as he gets to know his students —particularly the passionate Holly (Marisa Tomei)—Keith rediscovers his love for storytelling and is finally excited about writing his next chapter.

The Rewrite is Hugh Grant's final rom-com to date before he began his journey in much more diverse roles. The film received lukewarm reviews from critics, but everyone agreed that the cast's —which includes Allison Janney and J.K. Simmons— great onscreen presence is the main highlight of the film. Grant exudes his signature charm even in a mature role as the jaded Keith. His chemistry with Tomei is compelling, and their dynamic brings an effortless sweetness to the film. The Rewrite might lean more toward a self-discovery story than romance, but it remains a respectable entry in Grant’s rom-com catalog.

9 'The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain' (1995)

Directed by Christopher Monger

Set in Wales during World War I, The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain follows two English cartographers, Reginald Anson (Hugh Grant) and George Garrad (Ian McNeice), who arrive in a small village to measure what the locals proudly call a mountain. When they determine that it’s actually just a hill, the villagers— led by the determined Morgan the Goat (Colm Meaney)— rally together to add enough dirt to push it over the required height. Meanwhile, Anson finds himself falling for the lovely Betty (Tara Fitzgerald), who was enlisted to entertain the two Englishmen.

As one of the kings of the genre, it is only right that Hugh Grant is able to tackle any rom-com story in any setting and time period. This underrated gem showcases Grant as the reserved and slightly awkward Englishman, who plays perfectly against the film’s eccentric and passionate townspeople. His slow-blooming romance with Betty is sweet and natural, not like the typical formulaic rom-coms. While it may not have the grand gestures of some of his more famous romcoms, this film is a testament to Grant’s ability to shine in smaller, character-driven stories.

8 'Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason' (2004)

Directed by Beeban Kidron

Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) returns in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, and while she’s finally in a happy relationship with Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), things aren’t as perfect as she hoped. Her insecurities and clumsiness lead to a series of misadventures, including an ill-fated trip to Thailand and an unexpected reunion with her ex-flame, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant). She begins to question whether her relationship with Mark is truly meant to be or maybe she's supposed to stay single forever.

While it doesn’t quite match the charm of the first film, The Edge of Reason still has its own charm, thanks in part to Hugh Grant’s return as Daniel. Grant thrives in the role of the handsome yet untrustworthy womanizer so much that he returns in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, after skipping the third film. His rivalry with Colin Firth’s Mark Darcy once again provides some of the film’s best moments, including an utterly ridiculous yet entertaining fight scene. While the sequel leans into slapstick and too many silly moments, the interactions between Zellweger, Grant and Firth are still a fun ride.