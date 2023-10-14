The Big Picture Hugh Grant has transitioned from being a rom-com heartthrob to embracing his darker and more versatile side as a character actor.

Grant's roles in films like Cloud Atlas, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and Florence Foster Jenkins showcased his ability to play different types of characters.

Grant's recent villainous roles in Paddington 2, The Gentlemen, The Undoing, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves demonstrate his range and ability to bring unique depth to each character.

Being a young heartthrob in romantic comedies may be a great way for some actors to initiate their careers, but it doesn’t offer them much room to grow in the long run. Romantic comedies can only take an actor so far, and after a while, it’s impossible for them not to feel stale. This was something that Hugh Grant experienced after initially finding a lot of success in the rom-com genre. All the traits that had made him seem so funny and endearing in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Sense and Sensibility, and Notting Hill grew to be extremely obnoxious by the time that he was doing Two Weeks Notice and Mickey Blue Eyes. Thankfully, Grant recognized that he needed to evolve his persona, and has begun leaning into his darker attributes. Grant is now in his villainous era, and we’re absolutely here for it.

Grant first tested the waters acting against type when he popped up in the Wachowski Sisters’ mind-bending science fiction epic Cloud Atlas. The ambitious sci-fi spectacle followed many different “souls” that interact with each other over the course of six corresponding timelines; this meant that Grant got to play characters in the Pacific Islands in 1849, Cambridge University in 1936, San Francisco in 1973, London in 2012, Neo Seoul in 2144, and in a post-apocalyptic future on the scarred remains of Earth. While none of these storylines necessarily offered him the chance to fully develop an individual character, they did suggest that Grant had more versatility to him than some may have expected. Although he had long been pinned as a generic rom-com lead, Grant had proven that he was much more of a “character actor.”

Two more instrumental films followed that helped Grant make the transition to his streak of villainy. The first was his role as the intelligence officer Mr. Waverly in Guy Ritchie’s underrated 2015 spy film The Man From U.N.C.L.E. While Grant was playing a domineering espionage agent and not a bad guy, it did allow him to have fun with Ritchie’s ridiculous, filthy dialogue; it was far different from the sort of melodramatic prose that he was usually reciting. The second film that suggested he had greater range was his role as St. Clair Bayfield in 2016’s Florence Foster Jenkins. Although the film may have loosely resembled some of the crowd pleasers that Grant had starred in earlier within his career, the role allowed him to show a more manipulative side to his personality. Bayfield is secretly lying to his wife (Meryl Streep) about her singing abilities, and has to go to extreme lengths to cover up his lies.

These roles prepared Grant for his scene-stealing role in Paddington 2 as the pretentious actor (and secret thief) Phoenix Buchanan. In many ways, Buchanan felt like a chance for Grant to poke fun at himself. Buchanan is shallow, selfish, and completely self-obsessed; he embodied all the traits that had made some of Grant’s worst rom-coms fail. Buchanan could have been a role that Grant just phoned in, but it was important for him to sink his teeth into the character in order to make the film’s message clear. Phoenix is the complete opposite of Paddington (Ben Whishaw) — Paddington only wants to help others, but Phoenix would never do something that wasn’t in service of his own ego.

Why Hugh Grant Is a Great Villain

What’s great about Grant’s string of villainous roles is that he hasn’t confined himself to just one genre. He was able to keep things PG for Paddington 2, but was given the chance to unleash his R-Rated sensibilities when he was cast as the eccentric reporter Fletcher in Ritchie’s underrated 2020 thriller The Gentlemen. Grant often got accused of being “annoying,” but in The Gentlemen, he’s supposed to be annoying! A majority of the film is told in flashback, as Fletcher interviews the mobster Raymond Smith (Charlie Hunnam) about his connection to the marijuana dealer Mickey (Matthew McConaughey). Thanks to Ritchie’s inventive editing techniques, a majority of the film revolves around Grant interrupting, ignoring, and taking over the story. He manages to completely steal the film, which is pretty impressive considering he’s working alongside Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsden, and Michelle Dockery.

If Grant’s Paddington 2 and The Gentlemen characters ultimately felt like caricatures, the HBO limited series The Undoing gave him the chance to play a more realistic version of evil. Grant starred as Dr. Jonathan Fraser, a very wealthy psychologist that is accused of murdering the young woman, Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis), who he was having an extramarital affair with. The Undoing has its clichés, but Grant did a great job at showing how corrupting the nature of status can be. The series sadly reflects that wealthy men like Fraser are able to cheat the justice system, and not pay the consequences for their actions.

Grant decided to have fun once again when he was cast as the deceitful con artist Forge Fitzwilliam in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Similar to Buchanan, Fletcher, and Fraser, Fitzwilliam is a charlatan that uses his charm to win himself power and influence. The role forced Grant to show the emptiness behind the charismatic persona that he had constructed in so many romantic films; Fitzwilliam is ultimately a materialist, and his empathy is a farce. Grant’s eccentricity suited Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in particular compared to the film’s hero, Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine). Darvis is humble, brave, and honest to a fault — he’s the exact opposite of Fitzwilliam.

There are few stars that have been able to be the de facto “lead” of every film that they’ve appeared in ever since the beginning of their career, and Grant thankfully recognized that his name wasn’t always going to be first-billed. It’s exciting to see that he’s embraced a different side of his personality. While he’s played many different villains now, none of Grant’s villains feel like copycats of each other. Perhaps after he plays a few more antagonists, his legacy as a screen villain will be grander than his reputation as a heartthrob.