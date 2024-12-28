2024 was another stand-out year for horror. The genre saw many thrilling new editions to beloved franchises like The Omen and Alien, but it had a number of original stories that have haunted our nightmares as well. A24 has been the king of indie horror for the last decade, and they ended the year off strong with Heretic. The religious horror thriller starring Hugh Grant was critically praised across the board as it expertly broke down many societal beliefs. Now, after the film was a modest box office hit, Heretic is getting a new 4K edition early next year.

Heretic will be receiving a new 4K/Blu-ray combo pack mediabook from Plaion Pictures on March 27, 2025. The release will feature new cover artwork of Grant's sinister Mr. Reed in his “cozy” home and in front of his blueberry pie-scented candle. This is an Amazon exclusive and a German release, but all 4K discs are region free. The American release is being handled by A24 as an A24 Shop exclusive in their digibook style, which they gave their other hit 2024 films like Love Lies Bleeding and I Saw the TV Glow. This German release will be $30.63 USD before shipping.

What is ‘Heretic’ About?

Image Via Amazon & Plaion Pictures

The film follows two missionaries, Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East), who stop at a seemingly innocent man’s house only known as Mr. Reed (Grant). What starts out as a normal, if a bit quirky, conversation about joining the church quickly devolves into a maddening test of everyone's faith. That includes the audience. Through a series of mental mazes, hair-raising questions and horrific “miracles”, Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton have to match Mr. Reed's will power if they want to survive this deadly trap. Whether it be Grant's award-worthy performance that pairs seamlessly with Thatcher and East’s youthful energy or the creative blend of horror and oddball humor, Heretic's game is masterful. The conversations at the center of this film dealing with religion and belief are mind-bending to say the least. They're rarely one-sided and have a ton of thought-provoking nuance baked into them that shatters expectations. For example, using things like the history of board games and music as weapons is something that Mr. Reed will have horror fans thinking out loud about it. That success also has a lot to do with directors-writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, whose personal touch is one of the more unique chills in recent memory. With a Rotten Tomatoes certified fresh critic score of 90% and a positive audience score of 76%, most moviegoers tend to agree. If that wasn't enough, Heretic can celebrate being a box office warrior making over $44 million worldwide on a small $10 million budget.

Heretic can currently be rented ($19.99) or purchased ($24.99) on all major paid VOD platforms like Fandango at Home. However, if you love your horror movies on physical media, you can pre-order the film's 4K mediabook on Amazon now.

