The internet went into a frenzy recently when it was announced that Hugh Jackman would reprise the role of Wolverine in the hotly-anticipated Deadpool 3.

Jackman is not the first actor to be tempted back to a role he had once turned his back on. In fact, with the prominence of legacy sequels and franchise revivals, actors are returning to their most iconic roles with frightening regularity. And we just can't get enough of it.

Hugh Jackman - Wolverine

Hugh Jackman first donned the adamantium claws way back in 2000 with X-Men. In the two decades since, he has appeared as the fan-favorite character in an additional nine movies, three of which were focused entirely on his character.

Though he originally said that Logan would be his final outing, the opportunity to take the character into the MCU alongside his real-life friend Ryan Reynolds was clearly too exciting to turn down. Details on his return have been scarce so far, but fans are already buzzing with anticipation and a desperate hope that we finally see Jackman don Wolverine's iconic comic costume.

Laura Dern - Ellie Sattler

Jurassic World: Dominion had fans excited not only because it was the end of one of the most iconic franchises of all time but also because it saw Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern return to the roles they made famous in Jurassic Park. Unfortunately, the chemistry between the original trio was one of the few positives from the underwhelming finale.

Dern wasn't given a huge amount of screen time, which led many fans to believe that the film failed as a legacy sequel. After all, how could a film with such iconic returning characters feel so dull and hollow?

Keanu Reeves - Neo

It's safe to say that almost everybody assumed the story of Neo's fight against the machines ended with The Matrix Revolutions. After all, the character was first blinded and then eventually died in order to ensure the survival of humanity. Eighteen years later, however, Thomas Anderson was alive and well, living in a new, incredibly meta version of the Matrix.

Keanu Reeves returned with his trademark charm and likability, but the surrounding film fell flat. Action scenes that had once been revolutionary and awe-inspiring were now dull and generic, and the new cast failed to live up to what came before. The Matrix Resurrections' underwhelming box office results mean it's unlikely Reeves will ever reprise the role again.

Mark Hamill - Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill has enjoyed a long and successful career, but he will always be best known for playing Luke Skywalker, one of the fiercest Jedi warriors of all time. After decades away from the franchise, he returned to the final moments of Episode VII: The Force Awakens to ignite frantic excitement among the fan-base.

His return wasn't exactly what we fans were looking for, but it was still an absolute treat to see Luke Skywalker wield a lightsaber on the big screen once again. And in an even more surprising twist, a younger version of the character has returned to the Star Wars TV universe.

Tobey Maguire - Spider-Man

In what was one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire both returned as their own iterations of Peter Parker in the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home. The fact that the entire world knew they were going to appear didn't spoil the experience one bit.

Maguire was just as charming and earnest as he was back in 2002 and seeing him bounce off Garfield and Tom Holland was easily one of the highlights of the film. With many more films to come in the Multiverse Saga, there's a pretty good chance we might see Maguire return yet again. Fingers crossed.

Harrison Ford - Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford just cannot stay away from the whip-wielding archeologist who became such a prominent part of pop culture in the '80s. After nineteen years away from the franchise, he returned to the iconic role in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, a movie that unfortunately underwhelmed and disappointed audiences and critics alike.

Thankfully, Indy's quest for the crystal skull will not be his final adventure. Ford will once again reprise the role alongside Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the hotly-anticipated Indiana Jones 5. James Mangold is set to direct after Steven Spielberg's departure.

Arnold Schwarzenegger - The Terminator

Much like the titular character of the franchise himself, it seems that Arnold Schwarzenegger will always be back to reprise his most famous role. Across various sequels and reboots, Schwarzenegger has returned to riddle his enemies with bullets, learn humorous catchphrases and steal clothes from as many bikers as he can find.

Unfortunately, since Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the franchise has lacked quality, and the beloved character has never been given the farewell he deserves. The next time he's asked to return, we think Schwarzenegger should hang up and watch the original movie instead.

Sigourney Weaver - Ellen Ripley

Turning your back on perhaps the most iconic final girl of all time is no small task, and it's one that Sigourney Weaver struggled with for years. After turning in back-to-back sensational performances, she twice more returned to battle the horrific creatures from which she'd barely escaped with her life.

Unfortunately for fans and Weaver alike, the third and fourth installments of the franchise did not live up to what had come before. Despite being directed by David Fincher, Alien 3 took the franchise in a strange direction. And Alien: Resurrection, despite receiving better reviews, couldn't reignite interest in the franchise.

Ralph Macchio - Daniel LaRusso

If you didn't grow up admiring Daniel LaRusso and his awesome crane kick, we can't be friends. But even still, after two average sequels, it seemed Ralph Macchio's time in the dojo had come to an end.

Thankfully, the unforgettable Karate Kid characters found a new home on the small screen in the immensely popular Cobra Kai, a continuation of Daniel's ongoing feud with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season five of the show premiered on Netflix earlier this year, and expectations are high for the upcoming sixth season.

Linda Hamilton - Sarah Connor

Linda Hamilton does not return to the awe-inspiring role of Sarah Connor often, but when she does, fans sit up and take notice. Though she hadn't appeared in any of the sequels since Terminator 2: Judgement Day, she dusted off her shotgun and stepped back into Sarah Connor's iconic shoes for Terminator: Dark Fate (2019).

Seeing Hamilton once again share the screen with her old foe-turned-friend Arnold Schwarzenegger was a delight, and it's a great shame that we'll never get to see what James Cameron and Tim Miller had in mind for the planned sequels.

