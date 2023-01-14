Like the sun rising on an early morning, or the revelation that birds are real and can indeed fly, it is a universally-accepted fact that everyone loves Hugh Jackman. The Aussie showman has had an accomplished career of slicing people’s onions (and occasionally, heads) through his performances. To steal another piece of low hanging X-fruit, he’s one of the best there is at what he does, but what makes Jackman even more interesting as an actor are the kinds of projects he chooses to be in; the ones that aren’t blockbuster tent-poles and show a side to his acting ability you normally wouldn’t see in an X-Men film. Such a film was able to let him do that in Bad Education, a 2019 dramedy that features one of his best performances, and a semi-bitter reminder of what he’s capable of outside of spandex.

Now I believe this needs to be disclosed before I can go any further: This is not an anti-Jackman as Wolverine article. In our overly-saturated era of superheroes films, the work he was able to do during his tenure in the X-Men franchise is still unlike anything you’d get from the MCU today. And while not much can be said about what he’ll do when he teams up with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, a lot can still be discussed about Jackman’s potential in much smaller fare.

What Is 'Bad Education' About?

Based on a true story, Bad Education stars Jackman as Dr. Frank Tassone, a superintendent who finds his reputation in hot water when news breaks that his assistant (Allison Janney) has embezzled millions from the Long Island public school district. When a school reporter (Geraldine Viswanathan) dives into this, it’s revealed that Frank has also been guilty of stealing money, alongside some other secrets that the influential figure has tried to cover up. While it may not sound like an exciting time at the movies, the film gleams confidence from the engaging character work by its ensemble and understated humor, all thanks to the direction and writing by Cory Finley and Mike Makowsky, respectively.

Jackman Shines In Both Big-Budget and Smaller Productions

It’s made abundantly clear why Jackman would want to work on a project like this after hanging up his mutant boots in Logan, and it can be found in the fascinating character study we see through Frank. To the parents in Roslyn village, Frank Tassone is both friend and savior; coming off as this sympathetic widow whose unquestionable intention is to help their children get to the best schools possible. From the seasoned camaraderie he shares with Pam (Janney) to even the threat Rachel (Viswanathan) imposes to his career, Frank approaches people with a sense of authority and respect, with just enough distance where nobody can suspect what he really thinks. That is, until the news of the embezzlement begins to unravel, and certain facts about Frank’s life that he’s worked very hard to keep beginning to rear its head. What was once a wife of 30 years who passed away was actually a hidden marriage to a man on the Upper East Side (Stephen Spinella), and what was this pristine image of a champion for education was really this cracked look at a man who lied, cheated, and stole from the people who cared about him. It’s a distinct and layered demand from an actor like Jackman, and he aces it with thrilling colors through his tempered and controlled performance that can only be appreciated well through viewing it.

Yet despite the many things that Hugh Jackman does well in Bad Education, no one’s going to be mad at you if you forgot about it until now. The film garnered attention when it premiered at TIFF, and was acquired by HBO Films at a time when they wanted to make a name as a studio division in the lead-up to HBO Max’s streaming launch in 2020. Unfortunately, alongside the many, many projects that came out during the pandemic, it’s a film that got buried under a pile of others, with its only boost in the public eye post-release being an Emmy win for Outstanding Television Movie. It was a small film that, like other great Hugh Jackman performances like The Front Runner, ended up becoming lost in the shuffle with little-to-no financial return. Boatload of cash aside, it makes sense why an actor like Jackman continues to work in higher-end productions (a man’s gotta eat somehow). It’s just unfortunate that there aren't enough films like Bad Education out there where we get to see another side to his many talents. It’s the kind of work where you can see so much from a character despite the film’s relatively short runtime, and it’ll continue to serve as proof that there’s a lot more that he can give on the silver screen.