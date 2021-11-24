No, we're not Shipoopi-ing you, Hugh Jackman is returning to Broadway as "Professor" Harold Hill in the classic 1957 musical The Music Man. Jackman posted a sneak-peek into rehearsals this morning via his Twitter account, giving us a look at the goings-on of River City, Iowa.

Jackman, who is perhaps best known for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise, originated his acting career on the stage. Jackman recently starred in the 2021 film Reminiscence, a sci-fi thriller that tells the story of his character Nick Banniset as he navigates the now sunken world of Miami and attempts to uncover a deeply rooted conspiracy.

In terms of silver-screen musical performances, Jackman has most recently shown off his musical chops in the 2017 smash hit film The Greatest Showman, which tells the story of turn-of-the-century American businessman P.T. Barnum and the origins of his most successful endeavor, the Barnum & Bailey Circus. Jackman has previously won a Tony for his work on Broadway for his role in the play The Boy from Oz in 2004.

Jackman is joined in the Broadway revival by fellow Tony-winner Sutton Foster, according to Playbill. Foster will play opposite Jackman as Marian Paroo. Jefferson Mays will play Mayor Shinn and Jayne Houdyshell will play Mrs. Shinn. Jerry Saks is directing the production and Warren Carlyle will lead choreography.

The Music Man is a Meredith Wilson play, with the late Wilson having penned the music and lyrics for the original stage production. The Music Man begins previews at the Winter Garden Theatre from December 20, with an opening night on February 10, 2022. Check out Jackman's video teasing the musical number "Trouble" below:

