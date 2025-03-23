Along with being one of the most inventive and sharpest cinematic minds alive, Steven Soderbergh has proven to be the ultimate workhorse in the last few years. Since his return from a brief retirement in the mid-2010s, you can count on Soderbergh to release a movie every year, whether in theaters or on streaming. Within the first three months of 2025, audiences have been blessed with a double dose of Soderbergh on the big screen, with his ghost story, Presence, releasing in January, and his cool and suave spy thriller, Black Bag, releasing in March. From the get-go, Soderbergh has remained hyperactive behind the camera and artistically curious, unafraid to take a swing with a new genre or formalist decision. One of his abandoned projects, Cleo, promised to be an audacious rock musical about Cleopatra starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Hugh Jackman, but the project never played a single note.

Steven Soderbergh's 2020s Have Been Very Prolific