The Big Picture Amazon's upcoming movie Three Bags Full has star-studded cast including Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson.

Director Kyle Balda will bring the sheep detective film to theaters worldwide on February 20, 2026.

The movie is based on the book by Leonnie Swan.

Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming production, Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, appears to be making headway with production with its ensemble cast list officially revealed by Deadline. The live-action movie directed by Kyle Balda (Minions: The Rise of Gru) is set to star an extraordinary list of actors, and will be released in theaters worldwide on February 20, 2026. Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman) serves as lead actor in the new film and is joined by Emma Thompson (Matilda the Musical), Nicholas Braun (Succession), Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You), Molly Gordon (Theater Camp), Hong Chau (The Whale), Tosin Cole (Supacell), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka), Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) and Mandeep Dhillon (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker).

As for the crew team, Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie will be produced by Lindsay Doran and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner while Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Aditya Sood and Tim Wellspring will executive produce. The project will also mark Balda’s live-action feature debut following his acclaimed work on successful animations like Minions: The Rise of Gru, Despicable Me 3 and Minions.