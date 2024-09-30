Hugh Jackman may be part of the second-highest-grossing movie of the year, but the Wolverine actor is also smashing records outside the movie theater. Jackman is part of the Global Citizen Festival, which is an event dedicated to a campaign to end extreme poverty and also demand equality for the world's most marginalized communities. Jackman has long been an advocate for off-screen issues; as a skin cancer survivor, he's always the first to remind people on social media and in person about the importance of sunscreen and proper sun protection. As the host of the event, Jackman was one of the Hollywood titans on stage alongside DJ Khaled, Gayle King, FIFA President Giannis Infantino, and Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans to make the announcement that the Global Citizen Festival had raised more than $1 billion for poverty and equality causes.

It's been a big year for Jackman, who plays the lead role alongside his longtime friend Ryan Reynolds in the superhero tentpole, Deadpool & Wolverine, which is currently sitting on a mound of cash at the box office. The movie has earned $631 million in the United States and $689 million in foreign markets for a Blob-sized total of more than $1.32 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever and the second-highest grossing film of the year, behind Inside Out 2. Deadpool & Wolverine sees Jackman return to the role of the clawed mutant after he seemingly retired when the character died in 2017's Logan, one of the few superhero films to receive an Oscar nomination for something other than costumes or visual effects; Logan was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Will Hugh Jackman Ever Play Wolverine Again?

Hugh Jackman has not yet committed to another Wolverine appearance, but there are several jokes in Deadpool & Wolverine where Wade Wilson remarks that Disney is going to make him do this "until he's 90." Fans are certainly hoping to see more of Jackman in the yellow suit, and while his days carrying a franchise for 20+ years may be behind him, there is certainly plenty of room for him in Avengers: Doomsday and especially Secret Wars. Nonetheless, if Marvel Studios is looking for someone younger to carry the mantle of Wolverine, they should look no further than Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine breakout star Dafne Keen, who plays X-23/Laura in both films.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still playing in select theaters ahead of its digital release. You can donate to Global Citizen here.

