With writer-director Lisa Joy’s feature directorial debut, Reminiscence, arriving in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this weekend, I recently spoke to Hugh Jackman about making the science-fiction thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Jackson plays a private investigator of the mind whose life is forever changed when a new client (Rebecca Ferguson) steps into his office. As he obsesses over what happened to her, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and is forced to decide how far he’s willing to go to uncover the truth. Thandiwe Newton plays his business partner and the film also stars Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Nico Parker, Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira, and Mojean Aria.

During the fun interview, Jackman talked about what people would surprised to learn about the making of the film, how they invented new technology so the holograms would come to life on set, what Wolverine would dream about inside the Reminiscence machine, if he’s finally seen The Reader (it’s an Oscar joke), and more. In addition, Jackman talks about why he regretted not being in the Chicago musical adaptation and how he’s about to start filming Oscar-nominated The Father filmmaker Florian Zeller’s new film The Son and then heading to Broadway for The Music Man.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Hugh Jackman

Has he finally seen The Reader?

If Logan was in the Reminiscence machine, what would he dream about?

Which role did he go after and didn’t get that still hurts?

Why he regrets not being in Chicago.

What would surprise people to learn about the making of Reminiscence?

How he’s about to start shooting The Son and then doing The Music Man on Broadway.

